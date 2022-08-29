Antimicrobial Textiles Market Worth USD 13.63 Billion by 2028 | Antimicrobial Textiles Industry Share, Growth Prospects and Forecast Report

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimicrobial textiles market is set to gain traction from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has surged the demand for sterilized fabrics for the production of gloves, masks, bedspreads, and masks. Health Day, a producer and syndicator of evidence-based health news declared in October 2020 that around 93% of U.S. adults said that they always, often, or sometimes wear a face covering or mask while leaving home.

As per a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Antimicrobial Textiles Market, 2021-2028,” the market size was USD 9.04 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 9.45 billion in 2021 to USD 13.63 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.2 % 2028 Value Projection USD 13.63 billion Base Year 2021 Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size in 2022 USD 9.45 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 100 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Antimicrobial Textiles Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Gloves, Masks, and Bedspreads amid COVID-19 to Aid Growth Trevira GmbH Showcased Various Technologies in Techtextil from Functional and Technical Textile Segment

COVID-19 Pandemic: Increasing Demand for Face Masks to Affect Growth Positively

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the textile industry across the globe. It has resulted in the closure of manufacturing facilities and reduction in workforce. But, this industry is an exception of all types of available textiles. This is majorly occurring because of the high demand for masks and gloves worldwide for curbing transmission of the virus. We are providing elaborate research reports to help you get a clear picture of the present condition of this market.

A list of renowned vendors of operating in the global antimicrobial textiles market:

Milliken & Company (U.S.)

Trevira GmbH (Germany)

UNITIKA LTD. (Japan)

PurThread Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Herculite (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Microban International, Ltd. (U.S.)

Biocote Limited (UK)

Sanitized AG (Switzerland)

Other Players

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Novel & Sustainable Products to Compete with Their Rivals

The market possesses many prominent companies. Most of them are investing huge sums in research and development activities to come up with cutting-edge and sustainable products. This way, they will be able to strengthen their positions.

Segments-

Medical Segment Generated 27.9% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By applications, the market is categorized into industrial, home, apparel, medical, commercial, and others. Amongst these, the medical segment earned 27.9% in terms of the antimicrobial textiles market share in 2020. The increasing usage of antimicrobial fabrics in wipes, masks, gloves, gowns, uniforms, and curtains in hospitals and clinics would propel this segment.

Report Coverage-

We employ iterative and comprehensive research techniques focusing on minimizing deviance. We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches for estimating and segmenting quantitative aspects of the antimicrobial textiles industry. At the same time, data triangulation is used to look at the market from three perspectives. Simulation models were used to gather data about the market forecasts and estimates.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage in Healthcare Industry to Bolster Growth Worldwide

The healthcare industry is expanding rapidly worldwide. It is one of the largest consumers of antimicrobial textiles as every process in the industry requires the maintenance of high hygiene standards. Surgical gowns, dressings & bandages, beds & linens, and curtains are to be sanitized at all times for preventing the growth of microbes. The usage of this textile also helps in eliminating hospital acquired infections. A large number of bacteria and germs can be preventing with the utilization of these textiles. At the same time, agents, such as biocides are put on the fabric to control the growth of microbes. However, the prices of raw materials, such as zinc, silver, and copper keep on fluctuating. It may hamper the antimicrobial textiles market growth.

Regional Insights-



Rising Usage of These Textiles in China to Help Asia Pacific Grow in Upcoming Years

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a substantial growth because of the rising usage of antimicrobial textiles in China for everyday activities. North America is set to be the largest market backed by the increasing awareness about the prevalence of numerous diseases among people. Hence, the demand for premium-quality fabrics is surging in the region. It stood at USD 3.24 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, the market is likely to grow slowly owing to the abundance availability of raw materials.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Agents (Volume/Value) Synthetic Organic Compound Bio-Based Compounds Metal & Metallic Salts Others By Fabric (Volume/Value) Cotton Polyester Others By Application (Volume/Value) Home Commercial Medical Apparel Industrial Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

