QUADIENT: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Bagneux, FRANCE

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 As at 31 July 2022
Total number of shares34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights34,330,621

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

