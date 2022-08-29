Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022: Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Material, Application , End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is projected to reach US$ 256.26 million by 2028 from US$ 79.03 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as an increase in the prevalence of cancer and rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic tests are boosting the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals leading to inaccurate blood collection for liquid biopsy analysis hampers the market growth.



Based on product, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is segmented as Ccf DNA tubes, CfRNA tubes, CTC tubes, GDNA tubes, intracellular RNA tubes, and others. Based on material, the market is segmented into glass and plastic. Furthermore, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, by application, is segmented into in-vitro diagnostics and research. On the basis of end-user, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy is segmented as genetic diagnostic labs, R&D centers, conventional diagnostic centers, and others.



The Global Cancer Observatory, World Health Organization, Agency for Research on Cancer, American Association for Cancer Research are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market report.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide

Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Tests

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals Leading to Inaccurate Blood Collection for Liquid Biopsy Analysis

Market Opportunities

Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies

Future Trends

Technological Advancements in Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy

