Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Report 2022: Increase in Development of Autonomous Ships, and Introduction of Laser-Based Dynamic Positioning Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market By Subsystem, By Equipment Class, By Application, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Several countries have increased their naval capabilities through purchase of several advanced vessels and equipment. For instance, in November 2021, Italian Coast Guard entered into a contract with Fincantieri for supply of UAM multirole offshore patrol vessel, which is expected to be equipped with dynamic positioning system. Henceforth, greater deployment of offshore patrol vessels is expected to drive the growth of the market.



The market is driven by increase in seaborne trade across the globe, rise in number of dynamic position ships such as survey & research vessels, advancements in offshore drilling technology, and greater deployment of offshore patrol vessels.

However, complexity associated with the system and high maintenance costs hinder the growth of the global marine dynamic positioning system market.

Technological advancements, increase in development of autonomous ships, and introduction of laser-based dynamic positioning systems are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global marine dynamic positioning system market.



Key Market Segments

By Subsystem

Control System

Power System

Thruster System

By Equipment Class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

By Application

Naval Vessels

Offshore Vessels

Others

By Sales Channel

Oem

Retrofit

By Region

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Key Market Players

ABB Ltd

AB Volvo

General Electric Company

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Marine Technologies, LLC

Navis Engineering Oy

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

Reygar Ltd

Wartsila Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SUBSYSTEM



CHAPTER 5: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT CLASS



CHAPTER 6: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 7: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL



CHAPTER 8: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

