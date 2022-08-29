Space Electronics Market Report 2022: 5.04% Annual Growth Driven by Key Players BAE, Honeywell, Cobham & Others

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Electronics Market By Platform, By Application, By Type, By Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space electronics market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2022 to 2031.

Factors such as an increase in investment in space ventures, rise in launch activities by some of the major private and public players, the establishment of a communication satellite constellation in LEO, and the adoption of space tourism in coming years will augment the business opportunities within the space electronics market.

A rise in application of satellites for a range of activities such as surveillance, real-time imaging, communication, navigation, weather forecasting, broadband and connectivity, research, development, and testing, and IoT integration for various government, commercial, and civil-military domains is leading to evolution in the space electronics industry. More than 6,000 satellites were expected to be launched within the timeframe of 2020 to 2027 with rising year-on-year launch rates. Rise in satellite launches has generated demand for various satellite electronics components and other peripheral systems, supporting business opportunities.



Companies have adopted product development and product launch as their key development strategies in the space electronics industry. Moreover, collaborations and acquisitions are expected to enable leading players to enhance their product portfolios and expand into different regions.

Key Market Segments

By Platform

Satellite

Launch Vehicles

Deep Space Probes

By Application

Communication

Earth Observation

Navigation, Global Positioning System (GPS) and Surveillance

Technology Development and Education

Others

By Type

Radiation Hardened

Radiation Tolerant

By Component

Microprocessors and Controllers

Sensors

Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Memory Chips

Power Source and Cables

Discrete Semiconductors

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

BAE System

Cobham Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc

RUAG Group

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TT Electronics

Xilinx, Inc

