Worldwide industrial mixers market size to witness 5.4% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global industrial mixers market size was valued at USD 1,767 million in 2021 and is projected to account for USD 2,553 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast timeline.





Moreover, the document elaborates on several segments including by product type, by end-user terrain, regional perspective, and competitive landscape. The information is poised to guarantee the highest level of profitability for investors and other stakeholders looking to venture into this business vertical.

The rising industrial mixer sales, surging demand for high-performance mixing devices to improve production performance, and growing focus on flow maximization & equipment adaptability are some of the chief factors driving the overall market growth.

For the uninitiated, a bulk processing device called an industrial mixer is used to combine or blend different types of materials to create a homogeneous final product. Processing and manufacturing facilities have long employed industrial mixing machines to mix materials like food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, household goods, plastics, and minerals.

Highlighting the product landscape

Based on product type, global industrial mixer marketplace is fragmented into special mixers, submersible mixers, high-shear mixers, static mixers, jet mixers, and agitators.

Citing the end-user terrain

With respect to the end-user terrain, the food and beverage segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the ensuing years owing to rising demand for packaged foods across the globe.

Meanwhile, the global industrial mixer market share from the chemical and pharmaceutical segment is estimated to grow exponentially in the forthcoming years, on account of the growing demand for mixers to minimize health issues and enhance production rates.

Overview of the regional outlook

From the regional perspective, Asia Pacific industrial mixers market is anticipated to register a decent CAGR for the review period, owing to rising sales in China which is known to have the largest number of chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Summarizing the competitive Landscape

Xylem Inc., The Bühler Holding AG, Sulzer Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Landia Inc., KSB Pompa Armatur San.ve Tic.A.S., Alfa Laval AB, Komax Systems Inc., GEA Group AG, EKATO HOLDING GmbH, Charles Ross & Son Company, AxFlow Holding AB, and amixon GmbH are the leading companies operating in global industrial mixers market.

Global Industrial Mixers Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Special mixers

Submersible mixers

High-shear mixers

Static mixers

Jet mixers

Agitators

Global Industrial Mixers Market by End-User Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Paper and pulp

Energy

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Food and beverages

Water and wastewater treatment

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Others

Global Industrial Mixers Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the world

Global Industrial Mixers Market Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Xylem Inc.

The Bühler Holding AG

Sulzer Ltd.

SPX FLOW Inc.

Landia Inc.

KSB Pompa Armatur San.ve Tic.A.Ş.

Alfa Laval AB

Komax Systems Inc.

GEA Group AG

EKATO HOLDING GmbH

Charles Ross & Son Company

AxFlow Holding AB

amixon GmbH

Table of Content:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Introduction

Study period

Geographical scope

Market segmentation





Part 3. Industrial mixers market overview

Part 4. Market breakdown by product

Agitators

Jet mixers

Static mixers

High-shear mixers

Submersible mixers

Special mixers





Part 5. Market breakdown by end user

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Water and wastewater treatment

Food and beverages

Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Energy

Paper and pulp

Others





Part 6. Market breakdown by region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)





Part 7. Key companies

Part 8. Methodology

