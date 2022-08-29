New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317353/?utm_source=GNW





This report will highlight the current and future market potential of insulin drug and delivery technologies along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment.Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities will be covered in the current report.



The report also covers market projections for 2026 and market share for key market players.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on device type, insulin type and geographic region.Device types include syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, smart pens and others.



Insulin types include long-acting, rapid-acting, premixed insulins, intermediate-acting and short-acting.



Geographic regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). Individual countries covered include the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China and India.



Report Includes:

- 24 data tables and 31 additional tables

- An up-to-date review of the global markets for insulin drug and delivery technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current state of the insulin drug and delivery industry structure, novel technological updates and issues surrounding insulin pens and insulin syringes, ongoing research activities, and regulatory and pricing scenarios

- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for insulin drug and delivery technologies, and corresponding market share analysis by device type, insulin type, and geographic region

- Updated information on the key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and other strategic alliances within the insulin drug and delivery technologies industry

- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter’s Five Forces analysis model considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of key manufacturers of modern insulin and insulin delivery devices, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Roche) Ltd., Becton Dickinson (BD), Ypsomed AG and B. Braun Melsungen AG



Summary:

Insulin drug and delivery technologies are used to manage type 1 and type 2 diabetes.Expedient insulin delivery devices such as smart pens help diabetes patients optimize blood glucose control and minimize the risk of associated health issues.



Advanced insulin delivery devices offer better patient conformity.



The traditional syringes and insulin pumps are being replaced by reusable and disposable insulin pens due to the latter’s portability, greater dosage accuracy, built-in memory, larger dosages and ease of use. There have been no major breakthrough in traditional syringes and pumps.



Major makers of insulin delivery devices include Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Roche) Ltd., Becton Dickinson (BD), Ypsomed AG and B. Braun Melsungen AG. Key manufacturers of modern insulin and human insulin include Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Biocon and Viatris Inc.



The global market for insulin drug and delivery technologies was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach over $REDACTED by the end of 2027.



Market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetes and novel insulin drug and delivery technologies. The global market for insulin drug and delivery technologies is segmented by device type, insulin type and region.

