Global Test Automation Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Test Automation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global test automation market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global test automation market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global test automation market from 2022 to 2031.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the test automation market.
Secondary research also Incuded Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global test automation market.
The report Incudes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments Incuded in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global test automation market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global test automation market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global test automation market. Key players operating in the global test automation market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global test automation market profiled in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary: Global Test Automation Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Test Automation Market
4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending
4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending
4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.5.1. By Component
4.5.2. By Testing Type
4.5.3. By End-user
5. Global Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis
6. Global Test Automation Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031
6.3.1. Solution
6.3.2. Services
6.3.2.1. Managed Services
6.3.2.2. Professional Services
7. Global Test Automation Market Analysis, by Testing Type
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Type, 2018 - 2031
7.3.1. Functional Testing
7.3.2. Non-functional Testing
8. Global Test Automation Market Analysis, by End-user
8.1. Key Segment Analysis
8.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031
8.2.1. BFSI
8.2.2. IT & Telecom
8.2.3. Healthcare
8.2.4. Government
8.2.5. Retail & E-commerce
8.2.6. Manufacturing
8.2.7. Media and Entertainment
8.2.8. Others
9. Global Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America
10. North America Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Testing Type
10.2.3. By End-user
10.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031
10.3.1. U.S.
10.3.2. Canada
10.3.3. Mexico
11. Europe Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.2. By Testing Type
11.2.3. By End-user
11.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. UK
11.3.3. France
11.3.4. Italy
11.3.5. Spain
11.3.6. Rest of Europe
12. Asia Pacific Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
12.2.1. By Component
12.2.2. By Testing Type
12.2.3. By End-user
12.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
12.3.1. China
12.3.2. India
12.3.3. Japan
12.3.4. ASEAN
12.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
13. Middle East & Africa Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
13.2.1. By Component
13.2.2. By Testing Type
13.2.3. By End-user
13.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
13.3.1. Saudi Arabia
13.3.2. The United Arab Emirates
13.3.3. South Africa
13.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa
14. South America Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Outlook
14.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
14.2.1. By Component
14.2.2. By Testing Type
14.2.3. By End-user
14.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
14.3.1. Brazil
14.3.2. Argentina
14.3.3. Rest of South America
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)
15.3. Competitive Scenario
15.3.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
15.3.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, etc.
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Infosys Limited
16.1.1. Business Overview
16.1.2. Company Revenue
16.1.3. Product Portfolio
16.1.4. Geographic Footprint
16.1.5. Strategic Partnership
16.1.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.1.7. Business Expansion
16.1.8. New Product Launch
16.1.9. Innovation etc.
16.2. Wipro Limited
16.2.1. Business Overview
16.2.2. Company Revenue
16.2.3. Product Portfolio
16.2.4. Geographic Footprint
16.2.5. Strategic Partnership
16.2.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.2.7. Business Expansion
16.2.8. New Product Launch
16.2.9. Innovation etc.
16.3. Cigniti Technologies Limited
16.3.1. Business Overview
16.3.2. Company Revenue
16.3.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.4. Geographic Footprint
16.3.5. Strategic Partnership
16.3.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.3.7. Business Expansion
16.3.8. New Product Launch
16.3.9. Innovation etc.
16.4. Infostretch Corporation
16.4.1. Business Overview
16.4.2. Company Revenue
16.4.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.4. Geographic Footprint
16.4.5. Strategic Partnership
16.4.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.7. Business Expansion
16.4.8. New Product Launch
16.4.9. Innovation etc.
16.5. Inspired Testing (Pty) Ltd.
16.5.1. Business Overview
16.5.2. Company Revenue
16.5.3. Product Portfolio
16.5.4. Geographic Footprint
16.5.5. Strategic Partnership
16.5.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.5.7. Business Expansion
16.5.8. New Product Launch
16.5.9. Innovation etc.
16.6. KiwiQA Services Pvt. Ltd.
16.6.1. Business Overview
16.6.2. Company Revenue
16.6.3. Product Portfolio
16.6.4. Geographic Footprint
16.6.5. Strategic Partnership
16.6.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.6.7. Business Expansion
16.6.8. New Product Launch
16.6.9. Innovation etc.
16.7. Tricentis GmbH
16.7.1. Business Overview
16.7.2. Company Revenue
16.7.3. Product Portfolio
16.7.4. Geographic Footprint
16.7.5. Strategic Partnership
16.7.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.7.7. Business Expansion
16.7.8. New Product Launch
16.7.9. Innovation etc.
16.8. Testhouse Ltd.
16.8.1. Business Overview
16.8.2. Company Revenue
16.8.3. Product Portfolio
16.8.4. Geographic Footprint
16.8.5. Strategic Partnership
16.8.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.8.7. Business Expansion
16.8.8. New Product Launch
16.8.9. Innovation etc.
16.9. ANGLER Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
16.9.1. Business Overview
16.9.2. Company Revenue
16.9.3. Product Portfolio
16.9.4. Geographic Footprint
16.9.5. Strategic Partnership
16.9.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.9.7. Business Expansion
16.9.8. New Product Launch
16.9.9. Innovation etc.
16.10. Qualitest Group
16.10.1. Business Overview
16.10.2. Company Revenue
16.10.3. Product Portfolio
16.10.4. Geographic Footprint
16.10.5. Strategic Partnership
16.10.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.10.7. Business Expansion
16.10.8. New Product Launch
16.10.9. Innovation etc.
16.11. Copado Holdings, Inc.
16.11.1. Business Overview
16.11.2. Company Revenue
16.11.3. Product Portfolio
16.11.4. Geographic Footprint
16.11.5. Strategic Partnership
16.11.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.11.7. Business Expansion
16.11.8. New Product Launch
16.11.9. Innovation etc.
16.12. QMetry Inc.
16.12.1. Business Overview
16.12.2. Company Revenue
16.12.3. Product Portfolio
16.12.4. Geographic Footprint
16.12.5. Strategic Partnership
16.12.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.12.7. Business Expansion
16.12.8. New Product Launch
16.12.9. Innovation etc.
16.13. SmartBear Solutions, Inc.
16.13.1. Business Overview
16.13.2. Company Revenue
16.13.3. Product Portfolio
16.13.4. Geographic Footprint
16.13.5. Strategic Partnership
16.13.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.13.7. Business Expansion
16.13.8. New Product Launch
16.13.9. Innovation etc.
16.14. LambdaTest, Inc.
16.14.1. Business Overview
16.14.2. Company Revenue
16.14.3. Product Portfolio
16.14.4. Geographic Footprint
16.14.5. Strategic Partnership
16.14.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.14.7. Business Expansion
16.14.8. New Product Launch
16.14.9. Innovation etc.
16.15. Katalon, Inc.
16.15.1. Business Overview
16.15.2. Company Revenue
16.15.3. Product Portfolio
16.15.4. Geographic Footprint
16.15.5. Strategic Partnership
16.15.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.15.7. Business Expansion
16.15.8. New Product Launch
16.15.9. Innovation etc.
16.16. Others
16.16.1. Business Overview
16.16.2. Company Revenue
16.16.3. Product Portfolio
16.16.4. Geographic Footprint
16.16.5. Strategic Partnership
16.16.6. Merger & Acquisition
16.16.7. Business Expansion
16.16.8. New Product Launch
16.16.9. Innovation etc.
17. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0kxar