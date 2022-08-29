Global Test Automation Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Test Automation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global test automation market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global test automation market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global test automation market from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the test automation market.



Secondary research also Incuded Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global test automation market.



The report Incudes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments Incuded in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global test automation market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global test automation market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global test automation market. Key players operating in the global test automation market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global test automation market profiled in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary: Global Test Automation Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Test Automation Market

4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.5.1. By Component

4.5.2. By Testing Type

4.5.3. By End-user



5. Global Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031

5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis



6. Global Test Automation Market Analysis, by Component

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031

6.3.1. Solution

6.3.2. Services

6.3.2.1. Managed Services

6.3.2.2. Professional Services



7. Global Test Automation Market Analysis, by Testing Type

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Type, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. Functional Testing

7.3.2. Non-functional Testing



8. Global Test Automation Market Analysis, by End-user

8.1. Key Segment Analysis

8.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031

8.2.1. BFSI

8.2.2. IT & Telecom

8.2.3. Healthcare

8.2.4. Government

8.2.5. Retail & E-commerce

8.2.6. Manufacturing

8.2.7. Media and Entertainment

8.2.8. Others



9. Global Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America



10. North America Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Testing Type

10.2.3. By End-user

10.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.3.3. Mexico



11. Europe Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Outlook

11.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Testing Type

11.2.3. By End-user

11.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. UK

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe



12. Asia Pacific Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Outlook

12.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.2. By Testing Type

12.2.3. By End-user

12.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. India

12.3.3. Japan

12.3.4. ASEAN

12.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific



13. Middle East & Africa Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Outlook

13.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

13.2.1. By Component

13.2.2. By Testing Type

13.2.3. By End-user

13.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031

13.3.1. Saudi Arabia

13.3.2. The United Arab Emirates

13.3.3. South Africa

13.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



14. South America Test Automation Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Regional Outlook

14.2. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

14.2.1. By Component

14.2.2. By Testing Type

14.2.3. By End-user

14.3. Test Automation Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031

14.3.1. Brazil

14.3.2. Argentina

14.3.3. Rest of South America



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)

15.3. Competitive Scenario

15.3.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

15.3.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, etc.



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Infosys Limited

16.1.1. Business Overview

16.1.2. Company Revenue

16.1.3. Product Portfolio

16.1.4. Geographic Footprint

16.1.5. Strategic Partnership

16.1.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.1.7. Business Expansion

16.1.8. New Product Launch

16.1.9. Innovation etc.

16.2. Wipro Limited

16.2.1. Business Overview

16.2.2. Company Revenue

16.2.3. Product Portfolio

16.2.4. Geographic Footprint

16.2.5. Strategic Partnership

16.2.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.2.7. Business Expansion

16.2.8. New Product Launch

16.2.9. Innovation etc.

16.3. Cigniti Technologies Limited

16.3.1. Business Overview

16.3.2. Company Revenue

16.3.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.4. Geographic Footprint

16.3.5. Strategic Partnership

16.3.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.3.7. Business Expansion

16.3.8. New Product Launch

16.3.9. Innovation etc.

16.4. Infostretch Corporation

16.4.1. Business Overview

16.4.2. Company Revenue

16.4.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.4. Geographic Footprint

16.4.5. Strategic Partnership

16.4.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.7. Business Expansion

16.4.8. New Product Launch

16.4.9. Innovation etc.

16.5. Inspired Testing (Pty) Ltd.

16.5.1. Business Overview

16.5.2. Company Revenue

16.5.3. Product Portfolio

16.5.4. Geographic Footprint

16.5.5. Strategic Partnership

16.5.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.5.7. Business Expansion

16.5.8. New Product Launch

16.5.9. Innovation etc.

16.6. KiwiQA Services Pvt. Ltd.

16.6.1. Business Overview

16.6.2. Company Revenue

16.6.3. Product Portfolio

16.6.4. Geographic Footprint

16.6.5. Strategic Partnership

16.6.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.6.7. Business Expansion

16.6.8. New Product Launch

16.6.9. Innovation etc.

16.7. Tricentis GmbH

16.7.1. Business Overview

16.7.2. Company Revenue

16.7.3. Product Portfolio

16.7.4. Geographic Footprint

16.7.5. Strategic Partnership

16.7.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.7.7. Business Expansion

16.7.8. New Product Launch

16.7.9. Innovation etc.

16.8. Testhouse Ltd.

16.8.1. Business Overview

16.8.2. Company Revenue

16.8.3. Product Portfolio

16.8.4. Geographic Footprint

16.8.5. Strategic Partnership

16.8.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.8.7. Business Expansion

16.8.8. New Product Launch

16.8.9. Innovation etc.

16.9. ANGLER Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

16.9.1. Business Overview

16.9.2. Company Revenue

16.9.3. Product Portfolio

16.9.4. Geographic Footprint

16.9.5. Strategic Partnership

16.9.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.9.7. Business Expansion

16.9.8. New Product Launch

16.9.9. Innovation etc.

16.10. Qualitest Group

16.10.1. Business Overview

16.10.2. Company Revenue

16.10.3. Product Portfolio

16.10.4. Geographic Footprint

16.10.5. Strategic Partnership

16.10.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.10.7. Business Expansion

16.10.8. New Product Launch

16.10.9. Innovation etc.

16.11. Copado Holdings, Inc.

16.11.1. Business Overview

16.11.2. Company Revenue

16.11.3. Product Portfolio

16.11.4. Geographic Footprint

16.11.5. Strategic Partnership

16.11.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.11.7. Business Expansion

16.11.8. New Product Launch

16.11.9. Innovation etc.

16.12. QMetry Inc.

16.12.1. Business Overview

16.12.2. Company Revenue

16.12.3. Product Portfolio

16.12.4. Geographic Footprint

16.12.5. Strategic Partnership

16.12.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.12.7. Business Expansion

16.12.8. New Product Launch

16.12.9. Innovation etc.

16.13. SmartBear Solutions, Inc.

16.13.1. Business Overview

16.13.2. Company Revenue

16.13.3. Product Portfolio

16.13.4. Geographic Footprint

16.13.5. Strategic Partnership

16.13.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.13.7. Business Expansion

16.13.8. New Product Launch

16.13.9. Innovation etc.

16.14. LambdaTest, Inc.

16.14.1. Business Overview

16.14.2. Company Revenue

16.14.3. Product Portfolio

16.14.4. Geographic Footprint

16.14.5. Strategic Partnership

16.14.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.14.7. Business Expansion

16.14.8. New Product Launch

16.14.9. Innovation etc.

16.15. Katalon, Inc.

16.15.1. Business Overview

16.15.2. Company Revenue

16.15.3. Product Portfolio

16.15.4. Geographic Footprint

16.15.5. Strategic Partnership

16.15.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.15.7. Business Expansion

16.15.8. New Product Launch

16.15.9. Innovation etc.

16.16. Others

16.16.1. Business Overview

16.16.2. Company Revenue

16.16.3. Product Portfolio

16.16.4. Geographic Footprint

16.16.5. Strategic Partnership

16.16.6. Merger & Acquisition

16.16.7. Business Expansion

16.16.8. New Product Launch

16.16.9. Innovation etc.



17. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0kxar