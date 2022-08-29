Actuators Market to Hit USD 112.74 billion by 2029 | Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Actuators Market.

The global actuators market size is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 112.74 billion by 2029 from USD 54.1 billion in 2020.

Actuators in IoT are as often as possible lumped into the same category as IoT sensors, but whereas they connected closely with each other, they are separate components. An actuator could be a device that produces a movement by changing over energy and signals going into the framework. The movement it produces can be either rotational or linear. Linear actuators, as the title suggests, deliver direct motion.

The healthcare industry is developing and manufacturing new machines that require actuators. They are utilised in medical devices like as wheelchairs, patient lifts, treatment chairs, dental chairs, medical beds, and CT, MRI, and PT scanning equipment. The expansion of healthcare facilities and the rise in the senior population are driving the worldwide healthcare actuators market.

Some of the major companies are ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US), Altra Industrial Motion (US), Moog (US), SMC (Japan), and MISUMI (Japan), and many more.

Key players are increasing their share in the market by anticipating future demand and innovating. They are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisition to enter the arena which was not touched before.

Market Developments

In November 2020, Rotork PLC GP range of heavy-duty scotch yoke pneumatic actuators was selected for the South Korean LNG Terminal.





Regional outlook- In 2021, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the actuators market. The Asia Pacific actuators market has been researched for Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the rest of Asia Pacific. In the Asia Pacific area, industries are constantly updating their capacities, necessitating machinery with new and innovative actuators. China and Japan are spending heavily in robotics and automation in order to achieve a tactical advantage in the field of robotics and process automation. This is a fantastic potential for actuator makers in the Asia Pacific region to expand.

Actuators Market Scope and Segmentation

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2021 CAGR 8.5% Projection Period: 2022-2029 Market Details: revenue and forecast, CAGR, Market value, share, and Y-o-Y growth by segment and region Segment Covered: By Type, By Application, by Actuation. Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico



Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC



Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe



South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Largest Market



Asia Pacific - 46% Market Growth



The concept of remote monitoring is on its route of picking up striking popularity, standing out as a overwhelming factor to goad incomes of actuator market. A few businesses such as car, oil & gas, aviation & defense, marine, and mining have been anticipating broad request for actuator.



Wide array of applications employing the use of linear actuators are creating a high demand for the actuators market.

Agriculture, household and entertainment, construction, electronics and electrical, maritime, aerospace and defence, chemicals, paper and plastics, oil and gas, food and beverage, and healthcare are just a few of the industries that employ actuators. Linear actuators play an essential role in our daily lives. Material handling, robotics, food and beverage processing, window automation, cutting equipment, agricultural machinery, solar panel and valve operations, and non-industrial applications all employ them.

Smart City Projects & Sprouting Infrastructure to Diversify Demand for Actuators

The method of urbanization is in its prime! Quick pace of metropolitanization & swelling of unused smart cities are a few of the chief factors clearing grounds for colossal development of actuator showcase. Revamp of infrastructural aspects such as savvy buildings, keen portability, shrewd healthcare, shrewd transportation, and smart security are expected to supply a horde of openings for the budding players of actuator market to use. Mechanical multiplication & robotization of fabricating plants are too considered as a few of the transcendent variables to uplift the growth of actuators market. In a offer to supply security, more prominent adequacy, and more noteworthy exactness, businesses are shifting their center to robotize their forms. This, in turn, is anticipated to supply a noteworthy pushed to the request for actuators.





Key Market Segments: Actuators Market





Actuators Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)





Linear Actuator

Rotary Actuator





Actuators Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)





Industrial Automation

Robotics

Vehicles And Equipment





Actuators Market By Actuation, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)





Electrical

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Actuators Market Research Report 2022

1



Overview of Actuators Market (2019-2028) 2 Market Competition by Players/Suppliers 2019 and 2028 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2028) 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Actuators Market 7 Global Actuators Market by Application & by end users; Players/Suppliers Profiles (2019-2028) 8 Global Company Share Analysis 9 Actuators Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Actuators Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and



data source 11 Project Approach 12 Actuators Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and



Volume) Forecast (2019-2028) 13 Sourcing and Marketing Strategy Analysis 14 Report Coverage- Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

