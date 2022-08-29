New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Materials for 3D Printing: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442022/?utm_source=GNW



Materials -

- Photopolymers.

- Thermoplastic and polymers.

- Metals.

- Ceramics.

- Others (e.g., wax, graphene, bio-ink).



Applications -

- Industrial: construction, electronics, architecture.

- Medical and dental: implants, surgical models, prosthetics, robotics.

- Automotive: parts, components, prototypes.

- Aerospace: parts, components for aircrafts and space vehicles.

- Consumer products: toys, shoes, jewelry, art, hobby, personal use items.

- Others: research laboratories, universities, others.



The report does not cover 3D printing equipment or services in any detail.



The market scope only considers demand via B2B.



The major sections of this study -

- Executive summary.

- Overview (definitions, brief history, technology characteristics, applications and market summary).

- Market dynamics.

- Developments in 3D printing technology that are expected to influence the market through 2027.

- Detailed market estimates and projections for each material type and application type during the period from 2021-2027.

- Description of key players in the 3D printing industry.



Revenue of the global market is provided in terms of USD million.The determination of market volume has not been included within the scope of this report.



Prices for 3D-printing materials vary widely, on the basis of volume, size and composition, based on various application needs.



Report Includes:

- 19 data tables and 41 additional tables

- An updated assessment of the global market for advanced materials for 3D printing

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Identification of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these materials as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

- Estimation of the actual market size for 3D printing materials in USD million values, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by materials, application, and region

- Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on materials, providers, fabrication technologies, and end-use applications

- Review of patents issued for materials used in 3D printing by each major category, and emerging developments in the global market

- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the global 3D printing materials industry, their research priorities, product offerings, and company competitive landscape

- Company profiles of major players within the industry 3D Systems Corp., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Royal DSM



Summary:

Additive manufacturing or three-dimensional (3D) printing refers to the process of creating a 3D, solid object from a digital model by accumulating successive layers of material in numerous shapes.In the 1980s, the first working 3D printer was built.



High cost and limited range of end uses for these printers limits extensive applications.Since then, the launch of novel 3D printing technologies (3D inkjet printers) has played a key role in lowering cost.



After a slow start, 3D printing is poised for rapid growth.



The analyst estimates the total global market for Advanced Materials for 3D Printing at $REDACTED billion in 2021. This figure is expected to rise to $REDACTED billion in 2022 and to nearly $REDACTED billion in 2027, based on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, over the next five years.



REDACTED accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, but comprise the slowest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of REDACTED%.The segment’s market share should decline to roughly REDACTED% by 2027.



Meanwhile, REDACTED will remain the second-largest segment.

