Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

An in-depth analysis of the global ADDS market includes historical data and market projections on sales by product type, application, route of administration, drug mechanism and region.The analysis describes the different types of ADDS products (immediate drug release technology, modified drug release, advanced extended release drug delivery devices, and advanced delayed release and pulsatile release drug delivery systems) and their current and historical market revenues.



This report also examines applications of ADDS (oncology, respiratory, inflammation and allergies, cardiovascular, ophthalmic, central nervous systems, hormone replacement therapy and gynecology, viral and bacterial diseases, diabetes, urology, gastrointestinal, dermatology and other therapeutics). This ADDS report also covers the route of administration of a drug delivery system as well as the source of a carrier mechanism for drug delivery.



The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of advanced drug delivery products and trends in different industries.



Report Includes:

- 61 data tables and 61 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and comprehensive analysis of the global markets for advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) and processes

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current state of the advanced drug delivery market, recent technologies and platforms, and market participants

- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for advanced drug delivery systems in value terms, and their corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, route of administration, vehicle/carrier of drugs mechanism, and geographic region

- Assessment of major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, with an update on the COVID-19 impact on advanced drug delivery systems

- Review of patents and patent applications filed on drug delivery release mechanisms, clinical trial landscape, and emerging developments in the global market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the advanced drug-device combination products manufacturers, including 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic, Sanofi S.A., and Terumo Corp.



Summary:

Drug delivery refers to technologies, formulations based on drug vehicles or carriers, and approaches (routes of administration) used to deliver drugs for various applications or therapeutic use.



Advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) refer to the technologies used to control the drug release rate. The technology used dramatically depends on the kind of disease, type of drug and desired effect.



Advanced formulations and the use of novel drug vehicles have proven to increase the efficiency and efficacy of drug delivery systems, resulting in better treatment outcomes. Moreover, ADDS have become the holy grail in the treatment of several diseases and in unlocking the potential and value of pharma’s existing compounds, as well as in exploring the possibility of several new combinations, including ones that don’t make it to market due to their limitations or issues related to factors such as adsorption, solubility, toxicity, molecular weight, metabolism, distribution, and excretion.



Although the quest for advanced drug delivery systems and formulations began long ago, ADDS have gained more momentum in the past few decades with the development and advancement of formulations and technologies such as modified-release technologies, targeted-release technologies, and formulations based on nanoparticles, microparticles, polymer conjugates, interfering RNA (siRNA), monoclonal antibodies, intelligent/smart polymers, osmotically modulated drug delivery, liposomes and dendrimers.



The global ADDS market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021 and is expected to reach $REDACTED by 2027 at a CAGR of REDACTED%.The market is not likely to saturate any time soon.



Still, it should be boosted by patent expiries, targeted drug delivery systems, cell therapy, nanotechnology and biologics, which are expected to open up new opportunities for this market. The COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling R&D and the ADDS market overall.



Advanced drug delivery is an attractive industry with multifaceted growth opportunities in research and development, technologies, applications and formulations.

Market analysis based on drug release mechanism shows that controlled-released drug delivery and targeted-release drug delivery formulations command the largest market share, which is anticipated to remain the same over the next five years.Market analysis by route of administration suggests that oral route administration and oral dosage forms dominate the market.



The injectable sector is also expanding. To stay competitive, product differentiation is critical and demands high priority.



Oncology is the largest application area in the advanced drug delivery market due to the increasing use of new drug carriers and materials in targeted-release and controlled-release drug delivery, leading to better drug formulations meeting unmet market needs. The COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling new developments in the respiratory sector.



North America leads the global advanced drug delivery market, followed by Europe. The North American market is also expected to witness the highest growth (REDACTED) over the next five years.

