The Global PC Peripherals Market is expected to grow by $ 50.37 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PC Peripherals Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03348526/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the PC peripherals market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising digitalization in education institutions, increasing use of social networking, and growing preference for client SSDs.

The PC peripherals market analysis includes end-user, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The PC peripherals market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Business

• Consumers



By Product

• Printers

• Speakers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the PC peripherals market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for noise-canceling headphones and the increasing popularity of smart speakers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our report on the PC peripherals market covers the following areas:

• PC peripherals market sizing

• PC peripherals market forecast

• PC peripherals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PC peripherals market vendors that include Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Inc., FURUKAWA Co Ltd, HP Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp, Plantronics Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Western Digital Corp., Xerox Holdings Corp., and Lexmark International Inc. Also, the PC peripherals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03348526/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________