Pinduoduo Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Total revenues in the quarter were RMB31,439.6 million (US$14,693.8 million), an increase of 36% from RMB23,046.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Operating profit in the quarter was RMB8,697.2 million (US$1,298.5 million), an increase of 335% from RMB1,997.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB10,541.5 million (US$1,573.8 million), an increase of 231% from RMB3,185.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB8,896.3 million (US$1,328.2 million), an increase of 268% from RMB2,414.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB10,776.3 million (US$1,608.9 million), an increase of 161% from RMB4,125.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.
“We saw a recovery in consumer sentiment in the second quarter especially during the 618 shopping festival, a reflection of the resilience of overall consumption,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo. “We remain committed to building a platform that serves as a force for good.”
“The postponement of certain projects and lower business-related expenses during the first half of the quarter affected overall expenses in short term,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of Pinduoduo. “Looking ahead, we stay dedicated to investing in areas such as agriculture and R&D to better serve our consumers.”
1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.
Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB31,439.6 million (US$4,693.8 million), an increase of 36% from RMB23,046.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services, offset by the decrease of revenues from merchandise sales.
- Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB25,172.7 million (US$3,758.2 million), an increase of 39% from RMB18,080.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Revenues from transaction services were RMB6,216.2 million (US$928.1 million), an increase of 107% from RMB3,007.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB50.7 million (US$7.6 million), a decrease of 97% from RMB1,958.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Total costs of revenues were RMB7,961.9 million (US$1,188.7 million), a slight increase of 1% from RMB7,897.9 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Total operating expenses were RMB14,780.5 million (US$2,206.7 million), compared with RMB13,150.9 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB11,343.4 million (US$1,693.5 million), an increase of 9% from RMB10,387.9 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB825.7 million (US$123.3 million), an increase of 90% from RMB434.2 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs.
- Research and development expenses were RMB2,611.4 million (US$389.9 million), an increase of 12% from RMB2,328.8 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel.
Operating profit in the quarter was RMB8,697.2 million (US$1,298.5 million), an increase of 335% from RMB1,997.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB10,541.5 million (US$1,573.8 million), an increase of 231% from RMB3,185.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB8,896.3 million (US$1,328.2 million), an increase of 268% from RMB2,414.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB10,776.3 million (US$1,608.9 million), an increase of 161% from RMB4,125.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Basic earnings per ADS was RMB7.06 (US$1.05) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB6.22 (US$0.93), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB1.93 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.69 in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB7.54 (US$1.13), compared with RMB2.85 in the same quarter of 2021.
Net cash flow generated from operating activities was RMB19,373.9 million (US$2,892.4 million), compared with RMB7,371.2 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB119.4 billion (US$17.8 billion) as of June 30, 2022, compared with RMB92.9 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 29, 2022 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, August 29, 2022).
The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pinduoduo.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.
About Pinduoduo Inc.
Pinduoduo connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.
For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit the content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.
|PINDUODUO INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
|As of
|December
31, 2021
|June 30, 2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6,426,715
|13,057,463
|1,949,428
|Restricted cash
|59,617,256
|49,806,558
|7,435,923
|Receivables from online payment platforms
|673,737
|617,724
|92,224
|Short-term investments
|86,516,618
|106,322,578
|15,873,543
|Amounts due from related parties
|4,250,155
|4,110,162
|613,631
|Prepayments and other current assets
|3,424,687
|1,531,816
|228,695
|Total current assets
|160,909,168
|175,446,301
|26,193,444
|Non-current assets
|Property, equipment and software, net
|2,203,323
|1,450,866
|216,609
|Intangible assets
|701,220
|435,841
|65,069
|Right-of-use assets
|938,537
|882,300
|131,724
|Deferred tax assets
|31,504
|24,148
|3,605
|Other non-current assets
|16,425,966
|13,759,949
|2,054,306
|Total non-current assets
|20,300,550
|16,553,104
|2,471,313
|Total Assets
|181,209,718
|191,999,405
|28,664,757
|PINDUODUO INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
|As of
|December
31, 2021
|June 30, 2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Amounts due to related parties
|1,963,007
|2,494,855
|372,472
|Customer advances and deferred revenues
|1,166,764
|1,242,716
|185,533
|Payable to merchants
|62,509,714
|52,897,387
|7,897,372
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|14,085,513
|13,828,902
|2,064,600
|Merchant deposits
|13,577,552
|14,772,915
|2,205,538
|Lease liabilities
|427,164
|477,639
|71,310
|Total current liabilities
|93,729,714
|85,714,414
|12,796,825
|Non-current liabilities
|Convertible bonds3
|11,788,907
|14,874,632
|2,220,724
|Lease liabilities
|544,263
|462,401
|69,035
|Deferred tax liabilities
|31,291
|38,669
|5,773
|Other non-current liabilities
|996
|80
|12
|Total non-current liabilities
|12,365,457
|15,375,782
|2,295,544
|Total Liabilities
|106,095,171
|101,090,196
|15,092,369
|Shareholders’ equity
|Ordinary shares
|161
|162
|24
|Additional paid-in capital3
|95,340,819
|94,889,255
|14,166,593
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/ income3
|(2,519,900
|)
|864,028
|128,996
|Accumulated deficits3
|(17,706,533
|)
|(4,844,236
|)
|(723,225
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|75,114,547
|90,909,209
|13,572,388
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|181,209,718
|191,999,405
|28,664,757
3 The Group adopted ASU No. 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity (“ASU 2020-06”) on January 1, 2022, using the modified retrospective method with a cumulative-effect adjustment to the opening balance of convertible bonds, additional paid-in capital, accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) and accumulated deficits.
|PINDUODUO INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS)
|(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2021
|2022
|2021
|2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|23,046,220
|31,439,568
|4,693,804
|45,213,319
|55,233,257
|8,246,108
|Costs of revenues
|(7,897,886
|)
|(7,961,866
|)
|(1,188,675
|)
|(18,643,936
|)
|(15,121,461
|)
|(2,257,575
|)
|Gross profit
|15,148,334
|23,477,702
|3,505,129
|26,569,383
|40,111,796
|5,988,533
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(10,387,873
|)
|(11,343,447
|)
|(1,693,532
|)
|(23,385,280
|)
|(22,562,515
|)
|(3,368,495
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(434,151
|)
|(825,722
|)
|(123,277
|)
|(786,006
|)
|(1,417,835
|)
|(211,677
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(2,328,831
|)
|(2,611,366
|)
|(389,867
|)
|(4,547,574
|)
|(5,279,873
|)
|(788,264
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(13,150,855
|)
|(14,780,535
|)
|(2,206,676
|)
|(28,718,860
|)
|(29,260,223
|)
|(4,368,436
|)
|Operating profit/ (loss)
|1,997,479
|8,697,167
|1,298,453
|(2,149,477
|)
|10,851,573
|1,620,097
|Interest and investment income, net
|544,629
|756,991
|113,016
|1,515,106
|1,553,252
|231,894
|Interest expenses
|(293,999
|)
|(13,148
|)
|(1,963
|)
|(629,455
|)
|(25,788
|)
|(3,850
|)
|Foreign exchange gain/ (loss)
|44,452
|(199,349
|)
|(29,762
|)
|34,078
|(179,265
|)
|(26,764
|)
|Other income, net
|123,391
|1,266,235
|189,044
|593,775
|1,506,005
|224,841
|Profit/ (loss) before income tax and share of results of equity investees
|2,415,952
|10,507,896
|1,568,788
|(635,973
|)
|13,705,777
|2,046,218
|Share of results of equity investees
|(1,372
|)
|(53,493
|)
|(7,986
|)
|145,137
|(87,109
|)
|(13,005
|)
|Income tax expenses
|-
|(1,558,063
|)
|(232,613
|)
|-
|(2,122,877
|)
|(316,937
|)
|Net income/ (loss)
|2,414,580
|8,896,340
|1,328,189
|(490,836
|)
|11,495,791
|1,716,276
|PINDUODUO INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS)
|(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2021
|2022
|2021
|2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income/ (loss)
|2,414,580
|8,896,340
|1,328,189
|(490,836
|)
|11,495,791
|1,716,276
|Net income/ (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|2,414,580
|8,896,340
|1,328,189
|(490,836
|)
|11,495,791
|1,716,276
|Earnings/ (loss) per ordinary share:
|-Basic
|0.48
|1.76
|0.26
|(0.10
|)
|2.28
|0.34
|-Diluted
|0.42
|1.56
|0.23
|(0.10
|)
|2.02
|0.30
|Earnings/ (loss) per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS):
|-Basic
|1.93
|7.06
|1.05
|(0.39
|)
|9.12
|1.36
|-Diluted
|1.69
|6.22
|0.93
|(0.39
|)
|8.07
|1.21
|Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):
|-Basic
|5,013,747
|5,042,417
|5,042,417
|4,998,722
|5,039,591
|5,039,591
|-Diluted
|5,719,402
|5,716,947
|5,716,947
|4,998,722
|5,708,590
|5,708,590
|PINDUODUO INC.
|NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2021
|2022
|2021
|2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|- Online marketing services and others
|18,080,419
|25,172,651
|3,758,178
|32,191,905
|43,331,076
|6,469,160
|- Transaction services
|3,007,638
|6,216,207
|928,055
|5,939,113
|11,807,614
|1,762,830
|- Merchandise sales
|1,958,163
|50,710
|7,571
|7,082,301
|94,567
|14,118
|Total
|23,046,220
|31,439,568
|4,693,804
|45,213,319
|55,233,257
|8,246,108
|PINDUODUO INC.
|NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2021
|2022
|2021
|2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Share-based compensation costs included in:
|Costs of revenues
|7,442
|6,989
|1,043
|11,806
|16,170
|2,414
|Sales and marketing expenses
|383,540
|513,559
|76,672
|683,023
|1,014,664
|151,485
|General and administrative expenses
|220,365
|661,019
|98,688
|411,535
|1,044,315
|155,912
|Research and development expenses
|576,416
|662,781
|98,951
|1,054,208
|1,291,949
|192,883
|Total
|1,187,763
|1,844,348
|275,354
|2,160,572
|3,367,098
|502,694
|PINDUODUO INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2021
|2022
|2021
|2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|7,371,215
|19,373,871
|2,892,443
|3,646,668
|10,305,775
|1,538,612
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,484,056
|)
|(8,593,271
|)
|(1,282,942
|)
|(9,105,103
|)
|(13,445,360
|)
|(2,007,339
|)
|Net cash (used in)/ generated from financing activities
|(636,619
|)
|268
|40
|(1,875,493
|)
|311
|46
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(192,413
|)
|(50,839
|)
|(7,590
|)
|(140,863
|)
|(40,676
|)
|(6,073
|)
|Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|3,058,127
|10,730,029
|1,601,951
|(7,474,791
|)
|(3,179,950
|)
|(474,754
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|64,310,718
|52,133,992
|7,783,400
|74,843,636
|66,043,971
|9,860,105
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|67,368,845
|62,864,021
|9,385,351
|67,368,845
|62,864,021
|9,385,351
|PINDUODUO INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
|(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2021
|2022
|2021
|2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Operating profit/ (loss)
|1,997,479
|8,697,167
|1,298,453
|(2,149,477
|)
|10,851,573
|1,620,097
|Add: Share-based compensation
|1,187,763
|1,844,348
|275,354
|2,160,572
|3,367,098
|502,694
|Non-GAAP operating profit
|3,185,242
|10,541,515
|1,573,807
|11,095
|14,218,671
|2,122,791
|Net income/ (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|2,414,580
|8,896,340
|1,328,189
|(490,836
|)
|11,495,791
|1,716,276
|Add: Share-based compensation
|1,187,763
|1,844,348
|275,354
|2,160,572
|3,367,098
|502,694
|Add: Interest expense related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, net
|298,863
|13,148
|1,963
|617,474
|25,788
|3,850
|Add: Loss/ (gain) from fair value change of long-term investments
|224,100
|22,459
|3,353
|(52,236
|)
|88,059
|13,147
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|4,125,306
|10,776,295
|1,608,859
|2,234,974
|14,976,736
|2,235,967
|Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)
|5,784,208
|5,716,947
|5,716,947
|5,795,517
|5,708,590
|5,708,590
|Diluted earnings/ (loss) per ordinary share
|0.42
|1.56
|0.23
|(0.10
|)
|2.02
|0.30
|Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings/ (loss) per ordinary share
|0.29
|0.32
|0.05
|0.49
|0.60
|0.09
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share
|0.71
|1.88
|0.28
0.39
2.62
|0.39
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS
|2.85
|7.54
|1.13
|1.54
|10.49
|1.57