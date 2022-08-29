Outlook on the HIV Clinical Trials Global Market to 2030 - Rising Drug Approvals and New Product Launches is Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HIV Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), by Study Design (Interventional, Expanded Access), by Sponsor, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HIV clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. The main drivers of this market are increasing HIV vaccine trials, increased R&D activities for HIV clinical trials, and rising HIV infection awareness, which leads to a large number of patients enrolling in clinical trials. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a halt in the market growth.



This decrease in HIV and AIDS clinical trials is due to stay-at-home orders by the government to prevent COVID-19 that led to canceled and delayed trials. It also includes disruption in patient recruitment, hurdles in the conduction of clinical trials, and rapid study for the development of vaccines and medical products for the prevention of COVID-19 that lead to detrimental effects in HIV clinical trial studies.

However, these impacts were significantly reduced by adopting strategic measures taken by the clinical trial conducting organization, regulatory authorities, and government bodies.



According to the WHO, in 2020, there were around 37.7 million people infected with HIV infection. To reduce this number, increasing funding and partnerships by biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms have been observed. Moreover, increasing initiatives are being taken by the government to find treatment and spread awareness regarding this disease.

For instance, in October 2021, Samsung BioLogics collaborated with Enzolytics Inc. This partnership aims to manufacture Anti-HIV and Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapies.



However, a lack of awareness regarding HIV clinical research trials and the availability of treatments for preventing it are factors that are hindering the growth of this market. According to a report by BioMed Central Ltd. in Europe, out of 467 participants, about one-third of them were not aware of the HIV infection. As a result, ignorance and unawareness regarding the disease will prevent admission to an HIV clinical trial.



HIV Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights

Based on phase, the phase I segment held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. In this segment, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of the drug are accessed

By study design, the expanded access studies segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. This is due to the rising innovation in this area

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021. This can be attributed to several citizens being infected with multiple strains of HIV in this region. Due to this, multiple companies are investing in vaccine development to prevent HIV

