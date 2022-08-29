The Global Plastic Pallets Market is expected to grow by $ 1.48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Pallets Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213423/?utm_source=GNW

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the plastic pallets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits associated with the use of plastic pallets, high application in shipping and load handling sectors, and emerging markets in APAC acting as market enablers.

The plastic pallets market analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.



The plastic pallets market is segmented as below:

By Material

• HDPE

• PP



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the manufacturing of plastic pallets using 100% recyclable plastics as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic pallets market growth during the next few years. Also, RFID tags for tracking plastic pallets and advances in plastic pallet design to support industrial automation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plastic pallets market covers the following areas:

• Plastic pallets market sizing

• Plastic pallets market forecast

• Plastic pallets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic pallets market vendors that include Agrico Plastiques Ltee, Allied Plastics Inc., Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, CTC Plastics, DIC Corp, Enlightening Pallet Industry Co. Ltd., Greif Inc., Greystone Logistics Inc., Kamps Pallets Inc., Litco International Inc., Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd., Monoflo International Inc., Myers Industries Inc., Nefab AB, Perfect Pallets Inc., PGS Group, Polymer Solutions International Inc., PURUS PLASTICS GmbH, Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert BV, SDI Packaging Inc., T.M. Fitzgerald and Associates, TranPak Inc., and Vierhouten Groep BV. Also, the plastic pallets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213423/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________