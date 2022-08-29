The Global Pilates Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 106.44 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pilates Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04346232/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the pilates equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for home fitness equipment, adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates, and an increase in the number of boutique fitness studios.

The pilates equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The pilates equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pilates machines

• Pilates mats

• Pilates rings

• Pilates balls

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of online fitness training programs as one of the prime reasons driving the pilates equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand from developing economies and increased adoption of clinical pilates will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pilates equipment market covers the following areas:

• Pilates equipment market sizing

• Pilates equipment market forecast

• Pilates equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pilates equipment market vendors that include Align Pilates Equipment Ltd, Balanced Body Inc., BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Bonpilates SL, CAP Barbell, CASA Pilates Equipment, Easy Tra de Group SRL, Gratz Industries LLC, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., Metalife, Pilates Scandinavia, PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd., Sivan Health and Fitness, Stamina Products Inc., The Mad Group HQ Ltd, Tirado Pilates Apparatus, VIVA FITNESS, and Zhejiang Woods Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the pilates equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



