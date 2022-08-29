The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is expected to grow by $ 502.23 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.33% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483604/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the electronic shelf label market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of in-store technologies, the development of the IoT ecosystem, and the rising number of retail outlets.

The electronic shelf label market analysis includes technology, product, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The electronic shelf label market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Radiofrequency

• Infrared

• Others



By Product

• LCD ESL

• Full graphic E-paper ESL

• Segmented E-paper ESL



By End-user

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants

• Drug stores, pharmacies, and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic shelf label market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of smart shelves and the introduction of advanced ESL solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our report on the electronic shelf label market covers the following areas:

• Electronic shelf label market sizing

• Electronic shelf label market forecast

• Electronic shelf label market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic shelf label market vendors that include Danavation Technologies Corp, De Tag Industry Sdn Bhd, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., Zhejiang Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd., LANCOM Systems GmbH, M2COMM, MpicoSys Solutions BV, New Zealand Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Rational Innovation, RSJ Software GmbH, S&K Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., and Tron tag GmbH. Also, the electronic shelf label market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



