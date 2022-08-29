The Global Mobile Ticketing Market is expected to grow by $ 12.63 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706389/?utm_source=GNW

63 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period. Our report on the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitization of the transportation sector, the availability of multimodal ticketing platforms, and the shift from smart cards to mobile ticketing.

The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is segmented as below:

By Technology

• NFCs

• QR codes

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of NFC-based payment technology as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile ticketing market growth in the transportation sector during the next few years. Also, the emergence of mobile wallets and the increasing adoption of biometrics and wearable technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector covers the following areas:

• Mobile ticketing market sizing

• Mobile ticketing market forecast

• Mobile ticketing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile ticketing market vendors in the transportation sector that include AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Cammax Ltd, Conduent Inc., Corethree Ltd, Digital Management LLC, eos.uptrade GmbH, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Indra Sistemas SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Margento BV, Masabi Ltd., moovel North America LLC, Patron Technology, Rapidsoft Systems Inc., Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TickPick LLC, Token Transit Inc., and Zendesk Inc. Also, the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market, vendor landscape, and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

