Cryogenic Pump Market ($1202.2Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4.4% CAGR During 2022 to 2028 Global Analysis by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for cryogenic gases from the Energy & Power industry, especially the oil & gas sector is anticipated to drive the market growth. Also, evolving cryogenic electronics applications are anticipated to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market.



The Global Cryogenic Pump Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1202.2 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 928.5 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cryogenic Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Orientation (Horizontal, Vertical), by Design (Submersible, Non-Submersible), by Type (Kinetic Pump, Positive Displacement Pump, Entrapment Pump), by Cryogen (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Helium, Hydrogen), by End User (Metallurgy, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Cryogenic Pump Market was valued USD 928.5 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 1202.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Cryogenic Pump industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

High Demand for Industrial Gases from Energy & Power Industry

The largest consumer of cryogenic gases is the oil industry. Industrial gases including nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide are used for chemical synthesis in oil and gas refining and other downstream processes. Nitrogen and carbon dioxide are frequently employed in oil field procedures for gas cycling, reservoir pressure maintenance, and gas lift. They are also helpful as injection fluids for enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Oilfield operators are concentrating on boosting their production from the existing assets or participating in exploration and subsequent production activities due to the anticipated growth in demand for oil and gas. These oilfields need Cryogenic Pump Markets to handle liquefied industrial gases and transform them into usable gaseous forms. The increase in oil production from freshly drilled wells and mature existing wells through EOR is thus anticipated to propel the development of the Cryogenic Pump Market.

Opportunities:

Evolving Cryogenic Electronics Applications

For manufacturing and testing processes involving semiconductors, cryogenic gases are frequently used. Liquid nitrogen is a standard coolant used to remove heat from the manufacturing process. Gaps in the structure of the metallic components of electronics can be minimized by cryogenic treatment. Cryogenics also increases their reliability by increasing the thermal and electrical conductivity of electronics and reducing operational power.

Low-temperature electronics, called cryogenic electronics, can be based on either superconductive or semi-conductive components or a mix of the two. Cryogenic electronics are finding more and more uses. Power-conversion circuits, for instance, can be used in superconducting power distribution, management, and generation systems. Cryogenic signal-processing systems or sensors will also be more necessary for wind tunnel equipment due to rising investments in renewable energy. Additionally, the market for Cryogenic Pump Markets is projected to benefit from growing uses of cryogenic electronics in research projects, superconducting magnet systems, low-temperature detection systems, and infrared array systems.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Cryogenic Pump Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cryogenic-pump-market-1795

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Cryogenic Pump Market in 2021.A large part of Asia Pacific expansion can be attributed to the expansion of its industrial infrastructure. Cryogenic Pump Market sales are rising in the Asia Pacific region as a result of an increase in demand for shipping and storing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in energy-starved economies like China, India, and other Asian nations. The Asia Pacific region's increased emphasis on renewable electricity production and high investments in the infrastructure sector is predicted to offer the worldwide Cryogenic Pump Markets market significant potential possibilities. One of the primary nations with a sizable demand in the semiconductor and electronics industries is China. Chinese manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into improving their capabilities in the areas of materials, components, and machinery.

List of Prominent Players in Cryogenic Pump Market:

AB (Sweden)

Ebara Corporation (Japan)

SHI Cryogenics Group (Japan)

Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Fives Group (France)

Cryostar (France)

TRILLIUM FLOW TECHNOLOGIES (Scotland)

Gemmecotti SRL (Italy)

PHPK Technologies (US)

Barber-Nichols (US)

Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland)

Technex Limited (China)

Vanzetti Engineering S. P. A. (Italy)

HSR AG (Liechtenstein)

Xinxiang Chengde Energy Technology Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

Ruhrpumpen Group (Mexico)

OPTIMEX (France)

SEHWA TECH Inc. (South Korea)

CS&P Technologies (US)

Cryo Vation LLC (US)

PBS Velká Bíteš (Czech Republic)

KRYTEM Cryogenic Systems (Germany)

Trillium US (US)

Sing Swee Bee Enterprise Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

EOSgen-Technologies (France)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cryogenic Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Orientation (Horizontal, Vertical), by Design (Submersible, Non-Submersible), by Type (Kinetic Pump, Positive Displacement Pump, Entrapment Pump), by Cryogen (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Helium, Hydrogen), by End User (Metallurgy, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, TRILLIUM FLOW TECHNOLOGIES acquired Termomeccanica Pompe, an Italian manufacturer of highly engineered vertical turbine and split case pumps.

In April 2022, Cyostar had been contracted to provide 15 Neo VP vertical pumps to be installed in an ASU in China.

In November 2021, Elliot Group inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Cryogenic Pump Market testing facility in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, US.

In November 2021, Fives Group was contracted to provide its cryogenic pumps for installation in a major industrial gas complex in Jubail industrial city, Saudi Arabia.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Cryogenic Pump Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Cryogenic Pump Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

