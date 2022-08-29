Namely Takes Talent Management to the Next Level with Continuous Feedback

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today shared details about its newest product feature, Continuous Feedback. Designed to take employee experience to the next level and drive increased employee engagement, Continuous Feedback makes it possible to give feedback on an ongoing basis, rather than limited to the performance review cycle.



According to Gallup’s research , employees are 3.6 times more motivated to do outstanding work when their manager provides daily versus annual feedback. Gallup explained, “Effective feedback has an expiration date. Feedback should be a common occurrence – for most jobs, a few times per week. People remember their most recent experiences best, so feedback is most valuable when it occurs immediately after an action.” Likewise, Gallup found that the benefits of frequent feedback work to inspire individual excellence, support performance agility, and promote talent retention—helping create a competitive edge for the organization.

Namely’s Continuous Feedback feature enables users to share thoughtful comments at any time, delivering an instant notification to the employee. This includes allowing employees to leave peer-to-peer feedback privately. The feedback provided is stored securely in the employee’s profile for future reference. Feedback is also easily accessible to managers and employees when they are completing mid-year or annual reviews.

To foster an environment of proactive communication and continuous improvement, Namely system administrators have the ability to set sharing settings and customize instructions to help manage who can leave feedback, including allowing feedback only accessible to the employee and the person that provided it. There is also the administrator option to configure topics to tag or categorize feedback for easy reporting.

Namely CEO Larry Dunivan commented, “In today’s workplace, some employees have never even met their coworkers in person. That means HR professionals and managers need to identify new ways to forge a sense of connection between employees and foster a deeper sense of workforce community. By breaking away from the traditional point-in-time review cycle and making feedback part of the day-to-day employee experience, Namely Continuous Feedback offers the opportunity to encourage and engage one another. It’s a way to empower employees and inspire collaboration and recognition while building a winning culture.”

