First Wave BioPharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, will present at the 2022 H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is taking place September 12-14, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Time: 11:30 a.m., EDT Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, Adams Room, 4th Floor, New York City

During the conference, Mr. Sapirstein and members of the Company’s senior management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors, showcasing First Wave BioPharma’s business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients, and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-inflammatory properties. First Wave is advancing two Phase 2 clinical programs built around adrulipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (FW-EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP). In developing adrulipase, First Wave is seeking to provide CF and CP patients with a safe and effective therapy to control EPI that is non-animal derived and offers the potential to dramatically reduce their daily pill burden. The company is also advancing multiple programs involving niclosamide, including FW-UP for ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis, FW-UC for ulcerative colitis, and FW-CD for Crohn’s disease. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

