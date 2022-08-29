The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is expected to grow by $ 8.45 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941126/?utm_source=GNW

47% during the forecast period. Our report on the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by sustainability and energy conservation.

The autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market analysis includes end-user, product segment and geographic landscape.



The autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Product

• Blocks

• Panels

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for environment-friendly buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market growth during the next few years. Also, vendors focus on developing sustainable construction materials and alternatives to AAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market covers the following areas:

• Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market sizing

• Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market forecast

• Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., AERCON AAC, AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Ambuja Cements Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., BAUROC AS, Broco Industries, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CK Birla Group, Clavecon India Pvt. Ltd., H and H International AS, Hebel Ltd., Infitech Group, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Kansal group, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Masa GmbH, Renaatus Procon Pvt. Ltd., SOLBET Spolka z o.o., UAL Industries Ltd., and Wehrhahn GmbH. Also, the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941126/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________