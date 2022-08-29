Renown Cancer Expert Joins MetasTx’s Scientific Advisory Board

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetasTx LLC, a company driven to create novel therapeutics to treat and prevent metastasis of cancers, today announced that Jonathan Chernoff, MD, PhD, Director of Fox Chase Cancer Center and world-renowned expert in translational research, precision medicine, signaling reprograming, and targeted therapies, has joined MetasTx scientific advisory board.



“Your focus of metastasis is particularly apt, given the lack of effective anti-metastasis agents in prostate cancer (and many other cancers) and the known role of PAK in regulating cytoskeletal structure and cell mobility. Encapsulating IPA-3 may well overcome PAK’s liabilities in terms of stability and half-life, and the MetasTx preliminary studies strongly suggest that it will have beneficial effects in vivo.” commented Dr. Chernoff. “For these reasons I am highly enthusiastic about this partnership.”

On adding Dr. Chernoff to the Advisory Board, Harvey Homan, CEO and Co-Founder MetasTx commented, “We are beyond pleased that Dr. Chernoff is joining our team. His expertise in molecular oncology is broadly recognized in the cancer research community. In addition, his focus on factors that control cell growth, movement. and tumor suppression will help steer the development and growth of our pipeline.”

Chernoff earned his bachelor’s degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale College and his medical degree and doctorate from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University Health Center of Pittsburgh and a clinical fellowship in medical oncology at Johns Hopkins Oncology Center. He then held a postdoctoral fellowship in cellular and developmental biology at Harvard University before joining Fox Chase Cancer Center.

MetasTx LLC

MetasTx is developing a pipeline of novel cancer agents targeted at specific solid tumors; MTX-101 is the first product in development with a focus on prostate cancer treatment and prevention of metastasis. The company is led by Harvey Homan, Ph.D., MBA who has extensive experience in biotech and medical device companies in the USA and UK; he has achieved successful marketing authorization, commercialization, and exits. For more information, visit www.metastx.com

Fox Chase Cancer Center

Fox Chase Cancer Center (Fox Chase), which includes the Institute for Cancer Research and the American Oncologic Hospital and is a part of Temple Health, is one of the leading comprehensive cancer centers in the United States. Founded in 1904 in Philadelphia as one of the nation’s first cancer hospitals, Fox Chase was also among the first institutions to be designated a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center in 1974. Fox Chase is also one of just 10 members of the Alliance of Dedicated Cancer Centers. Fox Chase researchers have won the highest awards in their fields, including two Nobel Prizes.

