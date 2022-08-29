Australia Lawn Mower Market Overview 2022

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Lawn Mower (Robotic, Walk behind, Ride on) Market Overview, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lawn mower market for the Australian region is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.45% during the future years of 2022F-2027F.



This growth can be attributed to recent advancements in technologies, which have led to increased adoption of robotic lawn mowers; an increase in sporting activities among people as a means of their recreation; export opportunities through means of trade expos; and the adoption of environmentally friendly options to eradicate environmental concerns.

Walk-behind lawn mowers are increasing in popularity owing to customer preferences regarding walk-behind mowers with a better after-cut appearance in terms of pristine cutting. Ride-on mowers are mainly preferred by landscaping service professionals in the country as they are majorly paid to maintain large commercial lawns, and they even maintain huge residential lawns owing to their busy schedule of homeowners. Robotic lawn mowers are expected to grow at the best rate in comparison to other segments because of the ecological impacts of gas-powered self-propelled walk-behind lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers.

The residential segment has a majority share and higher growth as the majority of the Australian population resides in urban areas where lawns are not too large, leading to self-maintenance of lawns. The commercial segment further includes professional landscape services for the maintenance of commercial places' lawns, such as outdoor sports grounds, government buildings, and other commercial properties.



The electric cordless segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate while a majority of the market share is being held by the gas-powered lawn mower, which is decreasing. A gas-powered lawn mower consists of engines that are responsible for the emission of carbon and other pollutants into the atmosphere. This has led to their decreased usage, though they are being worked upon to reduce their emissions.

However, other more environment-friendly options are available, though costly, but an increase in consumer spending and disposable income has led to their increased usage in the past trends as well as forecast period. Electricity is available through renewable sources and batteries are recyclable, which has led to their increased CAGR during the forecast period among fuel types.

Based on drive types, rear-wheel drive mowers occupy a dominant position because they have advantages such as they cut with great precision on most lawns, and more models are available with these types of mowers, including models with better engines and components.

Next are all-wheel-drive types, which have the second-best market share as they have a few models available with excellent build quality and components that provide great traction on uneven, hilly or flat ground, but they are on the expensive side. The last ones are front-wheel drive types, which are used on lawns with more turns and flat surfaces.



Standard blade lawn mowers have a maximum market share as they have been extensively used in lawn mowers over the past years due to their benefits of offering a better cut along with discharging or bagging clippings that have been accumulated in storage. If an extra advantage of mulching is to be used along with the other two, then mulching blade lawn mowers are used, which increases the soil quality for the efficient growth of grass and plants.

Some recent lawn mower innovations offer a specific range of features to end users at reasonable prices, such as the Ambrogio L250 Elite, which includes advanced techniques such as smart partition cutting systems and GPS navigation, allowing for efficient mowing of fast-growing couches in the country. Ambrogio L400, an upgrade to the previous version, comes with high-efficiency brushless motors, powerful Li-ion batteries, can slope up to 45% and offer perfect cut even on uneven ground, has a lightweight carbon casing, and a patented rear wheel along with differential GPS and predefined path cutting system.

Aspects covered in this report

Australia lawn mowers market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Five force models.

Top-profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Considered in this report

Geography: Australia

Historical year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year:2022

Forecast year: 2027

By Product type

Walk behind lawn mowers

Ride-on lawn mowers

Robotic lawn mowers

By End-User type

Residential

Professional Landscaping services

Golf Courses

Government and others

By the Fuel type

Manual-powered

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric corded

Electric-cordless

By Drive type

All wheel drive (AWD)

Front wheel drive (FWD)

Rear wheel drive (RWD)

By Blade type in the Report

Cylinder Blade

Standard Blade

Mulching Blade

Others (Lifting Blade)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qs3zo



