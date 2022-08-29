Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0921 - RIKV 22 1116

Series RIKV 22 0921RIKV 22 1116
Settlement Date 08/31/202208/31/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 19,20033,800
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.666/5.74598.712/6.100
Total Number of Bids Received 1422
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 20,80036,300
Total Number of Successful Bids 1119
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1119
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.666/5.74598.712/6.100
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.686/5.40098.796/5.698
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.666/5.74598.712/6.100
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.668/5.71098.743/5.952
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.686/5.40098.796/5.698
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.660/5.84898.666/6.321
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.667/5.72898.739/5.971
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.081.07