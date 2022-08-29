|Series
|RIKV 22 0921
|RIKV 22 1116
|Settlement Date
|08/31/2022
|08/31/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|19,200
|33,800
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.666
|/
|5.745
|98.712
|/
|6.100
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|20,800
|36,300
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|11
|19
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|19
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.666
|/
|5.745
|98.712
|/
|6.100
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.686
|/
|5.400
|98.796
|/
|5.698
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.666
|/
|5.745
|98.712
|/
|6.100
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.668
|/
|5.710
|98.743
|/
|5.952
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.686
|/
|5.400
|98.796
|/
|5.698
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.660
|/
|5.848
|98.666
|/
|6.321
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.667
|/
|5.728
|98.739
|/
|5.971
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.08
|1.07
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0921 - RIKV 22 1116
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND