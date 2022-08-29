The Global Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 621.24 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483096/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the robotic medical imaging systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, developments in sensor markets, and an aging population.

The robotic medical imaging systems market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The robotic medical imaging systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• X-ray

• Ultrasound

• MRI

• CT-scan



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies technological innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic medical imaging systems market growth during the next few years. Also, multiple diagnostic tests with one system and partnerships to drive innovation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on the robotic medical imaging systems market covers the following areas:

• Robotic medical imaging systems market sizing

• Robotic medical imaging systems market forecast

• Robotic medical imaging systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotic medical imaging systems market vendors that include AdEchoTech, Auris Health Inc., Brainlab AG, Digisens AG, General Electric Co., Globus Medical Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., KUKA AG, Medirob AB, Medtronic Plc, MGI Tech Co. Ltd., Neocis Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Perfint Healthcare Corp., Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, Stereotaxis Inc, Synaptive Medical Inc., Titan Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the robotic medical imaging systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

