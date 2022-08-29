The Global Moto Taxi Service Market is expected to grow by $ 7.44 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Moto Taxi Service Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756627/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the moto taxi service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in investments for moto taxi startups, a rise in congestion and overcrowding on roads, and advantages of moto taxis over other forms of transport.

The moto taxi service market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The moto taxi service market is segmented as below:

By Service

• E-hailing

• Ride sharing



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America

• North America



This study identifies the use of social media and analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the moto taxi service market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of women drivers for moto taxis and the rise in the popularity of electric moto taxis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on moto taxi service market covers the following areas:

• Moto taxi service market sizing

• Moto taxi service market forecast

• Moto taxi service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading moto taxi service market vendors that include ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, City Bird Rides OPC Pvt. Ltd., DBDOYC INC., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Felix Coaches, Gokada, GOTESO LLP, Grab Holdings Ltd., Guinness Transporters Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Limobike Ltd., Mopedo, Pathao Ltd., PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., and Uber Technologies Inc. Also, the moto taxi service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



