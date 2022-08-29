The Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market is expected to grow by $ 5.03 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779617/?utm_source=GNW

03 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing automotive industry, increase in vehicle recalls, and rise in technological advancements in automobiles.

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• In-house

• Outsourced



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of over-the-air tic for vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of digital TIC and the rise in the need for tic for connected vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market covers the following areas:

• Automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market sizing

• Automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market forecast

• Automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market vendors that include ALS Ltd, Applus Services Technologies SL, Bureau Veritas SA, DEKRA SE, DNV Group AS, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, LRQA Group Ltd, Mistras Group Inc., NSF International, RINA Spa, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SGS SA, The British Standards Institution, The Smithers Group Inc, TUV NORD AG, TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD AG, and UL LLC. Also, the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

