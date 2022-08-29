The Global Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market is expected to grow by $ 4.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791366/?utm_source=GNW

08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for cohesive safety systems in automobiles, growing emphasis on safety solutions by the automotive ecosystem, rapid urbanization, and increasing transportation.

The automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the inclusion of RCTA in the parking package offered by automotive OEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of sensor fusion technique for more accurate information interpretation and integration of ADAS and V2X communication to enhance vehicle safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market covers the following areas:

• Automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market sizing

• Automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market forecast

• Automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mazda Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., Volkswagen AG, and General Motors Co. Also, the automotive rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

