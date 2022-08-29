InnovAge Names Kathy Andreasen its Chief People Officer

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), has named Kathy Andreasen as its Chief People Officer (CPO) effective Aug. 29, 2022.



InnovAge President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Blair said, “Kathy brings more than 25 years of operating experience as an HR executive leader at a diverse set of public and private companies. Now more than ever, companies need talented and highly experienced human resources leaders like Kathy to lead needle-moving organizational initiatives, manage complex workplace issues, strengthen talent pipelines, and cultivate healthy and vibrant company cultures. We are thrilled to have someone of Kathy’s caliber on our team, and as my partner on these mission-critical priorities.”

“As I’ve become increasingly engaged with the InnovAge team over the past few months, I’ve appreciated having a birds-eye view of the obvious momentum and am only further energized, especially by everyone’s commitment to the mission and what we do for participants,” Kathy says. “From my time supporting the company as a consultant, it was easy to see the great potential of InnovAge’s people, the PACE model of care, and to deeply resonate with the goals for the organization. It will be a pleasure to work with such talented and passionate healthcare leaders bringing the benefits of PACE to more seniors.”

Over the course of her career, Kathy has led HR functions at household name dotcoms, and SAS companies such as AOL, Bill Me Later/Paypal, Realtor.com, and Orbitz. Before joining InnovAge, she was the Chief Administrative and People Officer at Endurance International Group (now called Newfold Digital), a global provider of SAS cloud-based solutions. At Endurance, Kathy led the HR and Corporate Services teams through a period of high growth from a small domestic company to a large public, global company, including the acquisition of Constant Contact and a successful IPO. Prior to this, Kathy was the Senior Vice President for Intellectual Capital for Cendant Corporation, employing over 90,000 people in over 90 countries, operating global brands such as Avis, Budget, Travelport, Century 21, RCI, and Wyndham Resorts.

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors – “win.” As of March 31, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,800 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com.

