Magna Returns to NAIAS 2022 With All Its Power

Demonstrating its capabilities in electrification, ADAS and new mobility

First public display of Magna EtelligentForce, electrified pickup truck technology

Announcement planned for press preview day on September 14, 2022

AURORA, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is returning with its first-ever indoor-outdoor fall show and Magna will be there in full force demonstrating its commitment to the future of mobility. Also known as the Detroit Auto Show, NAIAS will be held at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Mich., between September 14-25, 2022.

The ‘Power of Magna’ is the company’s expertise in delivering solutions across many areas of the vehicle, setting it apart from its competitors. With proven technologies spanning electrification, ADAS and new mobility, the company’s capabilities and expertise in vehicle systems make Magna the ideal partner to develop mobility technology for today and into the future.

“As our industry evolves rapidly, Magna is at the forefront of innovations that power the mobility experiences of the future,” said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “NAIAS is one of the most influential auto shows in the world, making it a great opportunity to showcase Magna’s broad expertise and ability to solve the key mobility challenges.”

Magna’s presence at NAIAS will include an outdoor welcome center, an interactive booth in Hall C showcasing a range of mobility solutions and sponsorship of the Automobili-D University area.

One of the highlights of Magna’s booth will be the first public display of the company’s EtelligentForce technology. The advanced battery-electric vehicle (BEV) powertrain system is a no-compromises solution for electrifying pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles, without sacrificing payload, towing and other capabilities truck owners expect.

Additional technologies showcasing the ‘Power of Magna’ at NAIAS include:

eBeam™, a drop-in replacement electrified beam axle that is a key component of EtelligentForce

Litgate, a first-to-market lighting technology on thermoplastic body panels that is invisible until illuminated

ClearView™ digital rear vision

InVision™ glare-free adaptive high beam

FreeForm™ seat trim technology

Magna Mezzo™ fully integrated large-format front panel

NAIAS opens to media and the industry on September 14, 2022, before opening to the public on September 17, 2022. For ongoing updates ahead of the show including the timing of Magna’s press announcement, follow Magna’s social media channels on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

