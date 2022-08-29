Innovation Refunds Launches Refer & Earn Program

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to help more businesses secure Employee Retention Credit (ERC) claim approvals, turnkey tax solutions industry leader Innovation Refunds has launched its Refer & Earn program. Through the program, Individuals can refer small and medium-sized businesses to Innovation Refunds and receive a $1,000 referral bonus for each business that has its ERC claim approved.

The Refer & Earn program provides participating businesses with a unique referral link and a custom code that can be used for promotion on social media. Businesses can leverage the code to refer partners and friends whose businesses could benefit from the ERC program. Users also gain access to their own dashboard, where they can keep track of past referrals and claim status.

"The pandemic presented a litany of challenges for small businesses. As they look to bounce back in the years following 2020, it is critical for business owners to participate and take advantage of relief opportunities such as the ERC program," said Howard Makler, CEO of Innovation Refunds.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress launched the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program under the CARES Act. The program encourages businesses to keep employees on their payroll by providing refundable tax credits that cover 50% of wages paid by an eligible employer, up to $10,000. Certain companies have qualified for payroll tax refunds of up to $26,000 per employee, even if they have received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds.

"The Refer & Earn program connects businesses in need to professionals that can provide them with the help they need," adds Makler. "It's an initiative in which businesses are actively helping businesses, and Innovation Refunds is proud to be at the center of it."

During Innovation Refunds' soft launch of Refer & Earn, over 150 signups were recorded in the first 24 hours. To sign up or learn more about the program, please visit https://www.innovationrefunds.com for more information.

About Innovation Refunds

Our mission is to assist small and medium-sized businesses to attain cash incentives from federal and state governments.

Innovation Refunds began providing its services in 2020. Since then, it has been able to provide financial solutions to thousands of companies, with billions in cash refunds available for small and medium-sized businesses.

To learn more, visit www.innovationrefunds.com.

