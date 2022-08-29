Automated Hospital Beds Market to Register Promising Growth of USD 37.22 Billion by 2029: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Value Forecast

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled “Global Automated Hospital Beds Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The universal Automated Hospital Beds market survey report has been formulated after thoroughly understanding the business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. The report considers several base factors namely the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-user's organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, for an unambiguous and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is symbolized in the form of graphs, tables, and charts. The leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints, and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research reports.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automated hospital beds market was valued at USD 22.76 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 37.22 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period.
Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automated-hospital-beds-market
The most important asset of any hospital, clinic or ambulatory surgical center is its medical beds. Automated medical beds have replaced manual medical beds as medical technology has advanced. These automated hospital beds are available in both fully automatic and semi-automatic configurations. Automated hospital beds have highly advanced and developed control functions as well as interactivity. The automated hospital beds aid in the treatment of intensive patients, critical monitoring, and assisting the healthcare provider. These automated hospital beds include networking, communication, monitoring, and built-in alarms.
In recent years, medical equipment such as hospital beds are in high demand in healthcare facilities, regardless of region or country. During the critical period when patients are hospitalized, beds must be designed to provide maximum comfort while also protecting them from external damage. Hospital beds are expected to be crammed with extra amenities that will supplement the patient's relief during the operation and recovery period.
REPORT METRIC
Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029
Base Year – 2021
Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)
Opportunities
Another factor likely contributing to the market's growth is the world's growing geriatric population. The growing geriatric population worldwide will contribute to the growth of the global Automated Hospital Beds Market.
Some of the major players operating in the automated hospital beds market are
- B.D. (U.S.)
- Boston Scientific (U.S.)
- Coloplast Group (Denmark)
- EMS (Switzerland)
- Lumenis Be Ltd. (Israel)
- Olympus Corporation (Japan)
- Dornier MedTech. (Germany)
- Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
- Siemens (Germany)
Get the Latest Edition of the Market Study Now @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-automated-hospital-beds-market
Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Segmented By:
Type
- Semi-automatic
- Fully automatic
Level of Interoperability
- Basic
- Smart
Application
- Critical care
- Acute care
- Long term care
Usage
- General purpose
- Intensive care
- Deliver/birthing
- Bariatric
- Paediatric
- Pressure relief
- Psychiatric care
Power
- Electric
- Manual
- Semi-electric
End User
- Hospitals
- clinics
- care centers
Regional Analysis/Insights
The automated hospital beds market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, technology, application, usage, power and end users. as referenced above.
The countries covered in the automated hospital beds market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Due to the obvious prevalence of large pharmaceutical and medical industries, Europe dominates the automated hospital bed market. Government policies that are supportive of the market are also driving growth in this region. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to have the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to an increasing population as well as an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Another factor driving market growth is the government's increased spending and focus
Browse More about This Premium Research Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automated-hospital-beds-market
Automated Hospital Beds Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving up demand for automated hospital beds. Another factor driving up demand for automated hospital beds is the increasing number of accidents that occur on a daily basis around the world.
- The rapid growth and expansion in healthcare sector
The growth and expansion of the healthcare sector, particularly in developing countries, is also boosting the market for automated hospital beds. Technological advancements and increased R&D expenditure are also boosting the market value of automated hospital beds.
- Regulatory Compliance
Maintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.
- Government investments for healthcare interoperability
The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these automated beds further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the automated hospital beds market.
Table of Content: Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Research Report
Chapter 1: Global Automated Hospital Beds Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Automated Hospital Beds Market
Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers
Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions
Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically
Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type
Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application
Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain
Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors
Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Market Forecast Period
Chapter 14: Future Of The Market
Chapter 15: Appendix
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automated-hospital-beds-market
Key market analysis features of Automated Hospital Beds market report:
- Automated Hospital Beds market study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
- A proficient data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this report are very accurate and correct.
- This market report is a perfect guide to achieve an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, customer preferences, and customer behaviour.
- Automated Hospital Beds market research report endows with the numerous insights and business solutions that will assist to stay ahead of the competition.
- The most advanced tools and techniques are applied to generate this market report which gives the best experience to the business or the user.
- Automated Hospital Beds market research report takes into account several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.
- The market insights and analysis provided in this market report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can trust confidently.
- It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets.
Browse Most Trending Reports:
- Medical Bed Market, By Product (Acute Care Beds, MedSurg Beds, ICU Beds, Pediatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Long-term Care Beds, Psychiatric Care Beds, Bariatric Care Beds and Others), Application (Intensive Care and Non Intensive), Type (Electric Beds, Semi Electric Bed and Manual Bed), End User (Hospital, Home Care and Elderly Care) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-bed-market
- Hospital ICU Beds Market, By Technology (Electric or Motorized, Semi Electric or Hybrid, Mechanical or Manual), Control Panel (Remote, Touch, Switch, Revolving Gear), Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Copper, Alloy With Powder Coated, ABS, Others), Components (Up To Three Functions, Up To Five Functions, Upto Seven Functions, CPR Functions, Castors, Head & Foot board, Side Railing, Monitors, Cameras, Sensors, Others), ICU Type (Traditional Medical ICU, Cardiac Care ICU, Neonatal ICU, Pediatric ICU, Trauma ICU, Psychiatric ICU, post Anthesia CU, High Dependency Unit, Mobile ICU), End Use (General Hospitals, Multi-Speciality Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hospital-icu-beds-market
- Healthcare Smart Beds Market, By Product Type (Semi-Automatic and Fully-Automatic), Use (Acute Care Environments and Post-Acute Environments), Application (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes and Medical Laboratory And Research), and Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-smart-beds-market
- Therapeutic Bed Market, By Product (Clinical, Household Beds, Accessories), Type (Regular Tubes, Reinforced/Armoured Tubes, Coated Tubes, Laser Resistant Tubes, Double Lumen Tubes, Others), Application (Acute Care Beds, Critical Care Beds, Long-term Beds), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Reproductive Care Centers, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-therapeutic-bed-market
- Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market, By Data Storage (Cloud Storage, Local Servers and Cloud or Local Servers), Product (Cross Disciplinary and Specific), Delivery Mode (On—Premises and Web Hosted/ Cloud- based), License (Proprietary and Open), End User (Life Sciences, Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO), Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Petrochemical Refineries, and Oil and Gas Industry and Other Industries) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market
- Medical Devices Market, By Product (Ventilator, Spirometers, Oxygen Concentrators, Anesthesia Machines, CPAP/BIPAP), Mode (Portable, Tabletop, Standalone), Application (Diagnostic and Therapeutic), Facility (Large, Small and Medium), End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Specialty Clinics, Long Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare Settings), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Third Party Distributor), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel and rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-devices-market
- Postpartum Depression Market, By Type (Postpartum Blues, Postpartum Anxiety, Postpartum Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Postpartum Panic Disorder, Postpartum Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Postpartum Psychosis, Others), Treatment (Psychotherapy, Medication, Supplements, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-postpartum-depression-market
- Scientific Instruments Market, By Types (Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables, Measuring and Monitoring Devices), Application (School Laboratory, Scientific Research Institution, Government Institutes and Academic, Industrial, Other) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-scientific-instruments-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us:-
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com