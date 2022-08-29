Operational Security Solutions (OSS) CEO a Featured Panelist on Cannabis Security, Insurance at PBC Conference in Washington

Premier Risk Management Company to Exhibit and Speak at Leading Banking Industry Event in Washington, DC

FRESNO, CA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today its participation on the “Security & Insurance Considerations for Banks & Cannabis Operators” industry expert panel at the leading cannabis payments, banking and compliance conference in North America, the PBC Conference. The conference will be held in Washington, DC, on Sept. 7-8.

The cannabis security and insurance panel will be held on Sept. 8 at 10:30am ET. Current panelists alongside OSS CEO Scott Solomon include Linda Greene, Owner/CEO of The Linda Greene Group and Anacostia Organics; Tony Lee, Managing Partner of Dickerson Insurance Services; Deidra O’Gorman, CEO of Empyreal Logistics; and Betsy Cavendish, General Counsel for the Executive Office of the Mayor (DC).

At the conference, OSS executives and representatives will be exhibiting at Table No. 100 at the Capital Hilton Hotel for marijuana-related businesses (MRBs) looking to optimize their operations with innovative solutions for compliance, banking and payments. OSS intends to schedule meetings with interested media and potential partners to discuss the industry’s need for banking, compliance and CIT services. For media interested in speaking with Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS, please contact Cassandra Dowell via email at oss@cmwmedia.com.

“We look forward to attending and presenting at the PBC Conference on security and insurance for the cannabis industry alongside other industry leaders,” OSS CEO Scott Solomon said. “OSS’ first priority is to educate conference attendees on the unique security and compliance issues that face the cannabis industry, and as new legislation is starting to develop at the federal level, being prepared for adverse events is critical for the safety of cannabis businesses, their employees and customers.”

The PBC Conference is a leading B2B conference for payments, banking and compliance in the cannabis industry. The conference was created for the private sector and the government to work together to solve payment, banking and compliance challenges in the cannabis industry.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS, visit https://opsecsolutions.us/.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

