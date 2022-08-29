The Global Call Center Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $ 21.72 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05938950/?utm_source=GNW

96% during the forecast period. Our report on the call center outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise of emerging countries as call center destinations, increasing the use of RPA in call centers, and focusing on reducing operating costs.

The call center outsourcing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The call center outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in m and a and strategic alliances among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers and increasing use of analytics solutions in call centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the call center outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Call center outsourcing market sizing

• Call center outsourcing market forecast

• Call center outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading call center outsourcing market vendors that include 247.ai Inc., Alorica Inc., Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Continuum Global Solutions LLC, Datacom Group Ltd., Epicenter, Five9 Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Serco Group Plc, Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TD SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB. Also, the call center outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05938950/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________