LexaGene Verifies CDC Monkeypox Assay Works on MiQLab System and Readies Company Should an EUA be Declared

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), an innovative, molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for automated, genetic testing, announces the System can perform the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Monkeypox real-time PCR test.1



On July 23rd, the World Health Organization declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern,2 and on August 4th, the United States government declared the epidemic a public health emergency.3 There is concern that back-to-school activities could result in a spike in infections.

Monkeypox is a viral disease for which there is no known cure. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that forms blisters. Symptoms can be severe, particularly in children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals. Occasionally, Monkeypox can be deadly. There is also evidence this virus can be spread from humans to dogs,4 prompting interest from the veterinary community in diagnosing this disease.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO stated, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we advanced our Company and our technology. The FDA has not yet declared an EUA for this epidemic, but should one be declared, LexaGene is in position to pursue such an authorization. The MiQLab System is a platform that can be quickly configured to detect any new pathogen and for this reason we continue to advance it as a solution for rapidly detecting newly emergent pathogens at the point-of-care.”

The company is not making any expressed or implied claims that its product has ability to eliminate, cure or contain Monkeypox at this time. Should an EUA be declared for Monkeypox, LexaGene’s management will take many factors into consideration when deciding whether to pursue such an authorization.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab System for fast and easy detection of pathogens and other molecular markers. The System is designed for on-site usage and uses real-time PCR chemistry. Our customers include veterinary hospitals and reference laboratories – as well as contract biologic manufacturers. The MiQLab System delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection.

