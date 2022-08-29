Speech Generating Devices Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 587.02 Million with growing CAGR of 12.40%, Share, Demand, Top Players, and Industry Size & Future Growth Analysis by 2029

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on “ Global Speech Generating Devices Market ” which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analysed in the report. Systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this marketing report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The wide-ranging Speech Generating Devices Market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market the Speech Generating Devices industry.

A worldwide Speech Generating Devices market report comprises an exhaustive analysis of the market with key players, applications, types, and regions. It gives an in-depth knowledge of the recent developments are, product launches are, while also keeping track of recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry. It provides guidelines for planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. This marketing report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. The credible Speech Generating Devices market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global speech-generating devices market in the forecast period 2022-2029 . The expected CAGR of the global speech-generating devices market tends to be around 12.40% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 230.42 million in 2021, and it would grow up to USD 587.02 million by 2029.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Analysis and Size:-

The global speech-generating devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The development of prototype speech-generating devices has been recorded since the mid-1970s. Over time, many technological advances in electronics have been made to make devices more user-interactive and portable. Currently, few players are active in this segment. Active funding from government agencies to help manufacturers develop new products at low cost to make their devices affordable to patients. The market growth is increasing with each passing decade.

Speech generating devices are the type of electronic devices which allow the user to select the message to be spoken aloud. Speech-generating devices are also known as voice output communication aids. These devices assist individual users with restricted verbal interaction ability to communicate effectively and in an easy way. It is considered to be a great boon to all users.

Key players operating in the global speech-generating devices market include:

Tobii AB (Sweden)

PRC Saltillo (U.S.)

Lingraphica (U.S.)

TOBY CHURCHILL Ltd. (U.K.)

Textspeak Corporation (U.S.)

Tobii Dynavox AB (U.S.)

Zygo USA (U.S.)

Attainment Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Jabbla (Belgium)

Nuance Communication, Inc. (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Significant technological advances in electronic devices and an expanded range of fault diagnosis will increase the demand for speech generating devices. For instance, Lingraphica launched the MiniTalk voice generator in March 2013. The device has a 7-inch screen for people with aphasia and apraxia of speech, and the device has 7,000 realistic symbols, words and various features.

Advanced Feature of Static Display

People with communication, speech, or cognitive impairment can use a static display speech generation device. These overlay devices contain words, letters, or images to convey a message to an individual. With different devices for each language type, you can use many overlays to extend your vocabulary options. The advent of static display devices, government spending on education for students with disabilities, and rising demand for static display voice generation devices are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



