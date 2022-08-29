Investor’s Business Daily and MarketWatch Unveil 2022 List of Most Trusted Financial Companies

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, and MarketWatch, a leader in financial news and market data, today announced the results of the 2022 Most Trusted Financial Companies survey. ETF/fund companies, online brokers and auto insurers are the most trusted by consumers this year. Home insurers, life insurance companies and credit card companies score in the middle, followed by wealth managers. Banks are the least trusted.



“Between inflation, rising interest rates, and a see-sawing stock market, it has not been an easy year to be a consumer,” said Susan Warfel, managing editor of IBD. “When it comes to financial services, people are looking to companies that they can trust. The Top 25 Most Trusted Financial Companies list is a critical resource for investors, with independent results that reflect the feelings of everyday customers.”

Leading the 2022 list was the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) in auto insurance, followed by ETF/fund company Vanguard and the life insurance arm of Primerica. These were companies that consumers felt best represented their values of trustworthiness, particularly as it relates to quality of products and services and company ethics. This was the second year in a row that USAA led the Most Trusted Financial Companies list, which includes businesses across the following categories: auto insurance; banks; credit card issuers; home insurance; online brokers; wealth management; life insurance; and mutual fund/ETF companies.

This is the third year IBD is publishing the list and the first year doing so alongside MarketWatch. The survey measured more than 6,500 customers’ trust in financial companies, building on IBD and MarketWatch’s commitment to help people make informed financial decisions, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.

“The Top 25 Most Trusted Financial Companies list has provided the investment community with unique insight into the consumer mindset for the past two years, and we’re thrilled to partner with IBD on the latest edition,” said Mark DeCambre, editor-in-chief of MarketWatch. “This year, the findings show that quality of products, ethical business practices and the protection of privacy are what customers value most.”

Conducted in collaboration with polling agency TechnoMetrica, IBD and MarketWatch survey respondents rated companies in seven areas of trust: quality of products/services; ethical business practices and values; commitment to protecting the privacy and security of personal data; service/treatment of customers; fair prices/fees for products/services; sensitivity to customer needs in the current economic and financial climate (inflation, stock market, etc.); and innovation of processes/offerings.

To find out more about the survey methodology, this year’s winners and read analyses of the respective categories, please visit www.investors.com/MostTrusted .

Top 25 Most Trusted Financial Companies

1. USAA: Auto Insurance 14. Fidelity: Online Brokers 2. Vanguard: ETF/Fund Companies 15. Schwab Private Client: Wealth Managers 3. Primerica: Life Insurance 16. Ameriprise Financial: Wealth Managers 4. Fidelity Investments: ETF/Fund Companies 17. Charles Schwab: Online Brokers 5. Vanguard Brokerage: Online Brokers 18. TD Ameritrade: Online Brokers 6. AllianceBernstein: ETF/Fund Companies 19. New York Life: Life Insurance 7. USAA: Home Insurance 20. USAA: ETF/Fund Companies 8. American Express: Credit Card 21. State Farm Insurance: Auto Insurance 9. Discover: Credit Card 22. State Farm Insurance: Home Insurance 10. Fidelity Wealth Management: Wealth Managers 23. Progressive: Home Insurance 11. JPMorgan Funds: ETF/Fund Companies 24. Geico Insurance: Auto Insurance 12. AIG: Home Insurance 25. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds: ETF/Fund Companies 13. Charles Schwab: ETF/Fund Companies

Most Trusted Companies by Line of Business

Breaking down the top customer-ranked companies across the eight specific lines of business (in order of most trusted), the winners were: Auto Insurance: USAA

State Farm Insurance

Geico Insurance Life Insurance: Primerica

New York Life

Prudential ETF/Fund Managers: Vanguard

Fidelity Investments

AllianceBernstein Credit Cards: American Express

Discover

Capital One Online Brokers: Vanguard Brokerage

Fidelity

Charles Schwab Wealth Managers: Fidelity Wealth Management

Schwab Private Client

Ameriprise Financial Home Insurance: USAA

American International Group (AIG)

State Farm Insurance Banking: Capital One

Chase

Bank of America

