Power Solutions International Appoints Kenneth Li as Chief Financial Officer

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced that Xun (Kenneth) Li has joined the Company as its chief financial officer, effective August 29, 2022. Mr. Li succeeds Matthew Thomas, who has served as interim chief financial officer since April 2022. Mr. Thomas will resume his role as corporate controller.



Dino Xykis, interim chief executive officer, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Ken to PSI. His demonstrated success as a CFO and as a strategic contributor to company performance will serve us well as PSI continues executing its business objectives and works to generate long-term profitable growth.”

Xykis added, “We’d also like to thank Matt for his leadership of the finance and accounting department and for his contributions over the past several months. We look forward to continuing to work alongside him in the future.”

Mr. Li is an accomplished executive who has more than 20 years of professional experience in the areas of finance, accounting, financial planning & analysis, internal controls and strategy, among others. Most recently, Mr. Li served as chief financial officer for ND Paper, a leading pulp, packaging and paper company, from 2020 to August 2022, where he was a member of the executive leadership management team with primary responsibility for finance, accounting, tax, auditing, treasury, risk management, internal audit, and strategic planning, among other areas, and served as a strategic advisor to the CEO. Prior to this role, Mr. Li was with Caterpillar Inc., a publicly traded company on the NYSE, from 2008 through 2020, where he served in various financial leadership positions, the most recent of which was chief financial officer of the global mining machine product group from 2013 to 2020. Prior to Caterpillar, Mr. Li was with Ford Motor Company, a publicly traded company on the NYSE, where he held finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility, from 2003 to 2008.

Mr. Li holds an MBA with high distinction and an M.S. in Accounting, both from the University of Michigan. He also holds an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Shanghai JiaoTong University. Mr. Li is also a CPA.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the current expectations of the Company about its prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements are entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budgeted,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “projection,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements.

The Company cautions that the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements, include, without limitation: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could have on the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital when needed and its liquidity; uncertainties around the Company’s ability to meet funding conditions under its financing arrangements and access to capital thereunder; the potential acceleration of the maturity at any time of the loans under the Company’s uncommitted senior secured revolving credit facility through the exercise by Standard Chartered Bank of its demand right; the impact of rising interest rates; the timing of completion of steps to address, and the inability to address and remedy, material weaknesses; the identification of additional material weaknesses or significant deficiencies; risks related to complying with the terms and conditions of the settlements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois (the “USAO”); variances in non-recurring expenses; risks relating to the substantial costs and diversion of personnel’s attention and resources deployed to address the internal control matters; the Company’s obligations to indemnify past and present directors and officers and certain current and former employees with respect to the investigations conducted by the SEC, which will be funded by the Company with its existing cash resources due to the exhaustion of its historical primary directors’ and officers’ insurance coverage; the ability of the Company to accurately forecast sales, and the extent to which sales result in recorded revenues; changes in customer demand for the Company’s products; volatility in oil and gas prices; the impact of U.S. tariffs on imports from China on the Company’s supply chain; impact on the global economy of the war in Ukraine; the impact of supply chain interruptions and raw material shortages; the potential impact of higher warranty costs and the Company’s ability to mitigate such costs; any delays and challenges in recruiting and retaining key employees consistent with the Company’s plans; any negative impacts from delisting of the Company’s common stock par value $0.001 from the NASDAQ Stock Market and any delays and challenges in obtaining a re-listing on a stock exchange; and the risks and uncertainties described in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including without limitation its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

The Company’s forward-looking statements are presented as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

