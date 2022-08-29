The Global Portable Beds Market is expected to grow by $ 2.17 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Beds Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316956/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the portable beds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in urbanization, flexibility, the cost-effectiveness of portable beds, and the growing demand for space-efficient furniture.

The portable beds market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The portable beds market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for distribution through online retails and channels as one of the prime reasons driving the portable beds market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing preference for multifunctional portable beds and growing product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our report on the portable beds market covers the following areas:

• Portable beds market sizing

• Portable beds market forecast

• Portable beds market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable bed market vendors including B.O.F.F. Wall Bed Furniture, BESTAR Inc., Clei Srl, Closets Unlimited of New Jersey Inc., Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., Sedac Mecobel NV SA, SICO Inc., Spaceman Innovations Pte Ltd., The Bedder Way Co., The London Wallbed Co., Twin Cities Closet Co., and Wall Beds Manufacturing Inc. Also, the portable beds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

