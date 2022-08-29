The Global Cryogenic Valves Market is expected to grow by $ 828.94 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryogenic Valves Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316959/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the cryogenic valves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in oil and gas drilling E&P operations, extensive usage of cryogenic valves in FSRUs and FPSO units, and increasing trade of LNG and CNG.

The cryogenic valves market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The cryogenic valves market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Chemicals

• Energy and power

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing investments in energy and power industry as one of the prime reasons driving the cryogenic valves market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of customized cryogenic valves and growing number of cryogenic valves installations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cryogenic valves market covers the following areas:

• Cryogenic valves market sizing

• Cryogenic valves market forecast

• Cryogenic valves market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cryogenic valves market vendors that include Hy Lok Corp., IMI Plc, ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powell Valves, SAMSON AG, Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Velan Inc., Weka AG, Acme Cryogenics Inc, BAC Valves SA, Blackhall Engineering Ltd., Bray International Inc., Cryofab Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., and HEROSE GmbH. Also, the cryogenic valves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

