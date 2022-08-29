Social Tech, Super App Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC: ENGA) Furthers Global Expansion with Launch of Fully Operational Data Centers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Frankfurt, Germany

MIAMI, FLORIDA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC Pink: ENGA) a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, Bebuzee has completed the setup of its data centers in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Frankfurt, Germany. Additional data centers in Milan, Italy and Brickell, Miami, Florida are underway toward a 150 Million User Capacity for Bebuzee’s highly anticipated Super App.

Super Apps are immensely popular in Asia, and this will mark the only app of its kind in Europe and North America, aggregating all the components of a wide array of most of the popular apps around the globe into an immersive social app allowing users to engage and access all their favorite functionalities of most of the popular apps, such as YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, Twitter, Zillow, Medium and more, in Bebuzee’s Super App.

With the world becoming more digitalized and new technologies reaching more and more remote regions, the number of mobile users will only grow. At the same time, people strive to simplify everything and therefore are looking for solutions that will provide the opportunity to perform routine tasks quickly and easily. Moreover, according to statistics, more and more mobile app consumers are becoming interested in integrating multiple digital experiences in one comprehensive super app. It follows that users are very loyal to apps that allow for a multifaceted experience.

The Company recently announced its formation of Bebuzee’s ($ENGA) wholly owned subsidiary, Bebuzee Spain, in which it will focus on real estate asset acquisitions (beginning with acquisition of 500 apartments and villas in Spain’s desirable Costa del Sol), to align with its Properbuz, which digitally captures and generates highly accurate real estate listings through credible user profiles.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at: https://www.bebuzeegroup.com

SAFE HARBOR: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company’s industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Snap cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee’s financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee’s international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee’s intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Bebuzee, Inc.

www.Bebuzee.com

pr@bebuzee.com

Attachment