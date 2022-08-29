Paper Bottles Market Share Forecasted to Surpass US$ 108.2 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper bottles market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity by exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% and reach an estimated value of US$ 64.2 Mn by 2022 and it is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 108.2 Mn by 2032. The top three countries namely the U.S., India, and the European region are expected to generate maximum revenue from paper bottles by accounting for around 38% of the market in 2022.



According to the latest FMI study, it has been estimated that paper bottle sales are projected to excel during 2022-2032 and they are predicted to create an opulent growth opportunity of US$ 44 Mn. There is a reasonable surge in the paper bottle market due to its extensive usage among various end-use industries. The paper bottles market share is projected to grow 1.7 times the current market value during the forecast period.

Over the historical period of 2015 to 2021, the paper bottles market has shown meticulous growth ever since and improved its CAGR value from 3.7% to 5.4% over the current estimation period from 2022 to 2032. As per the estimations, it is expected that the demand for paper bottles will take over the premium bottles and plastic bottles over a period of time due to their eco-friendly nature and biodegradability.

Key Takeaways

The increasing need for optimum storage of beverages and the surging demand for water in the beverage industry are rising the need for paper bottles, hence, expanding it to several sectors.

The market is estimated to propel with a positive growth outlook as the bottle manufacturing process inculcates the usage of paperboard and recyclable wood chips. Therefore, making the industry more sustainable.

A gradual surge in the demand for paper bottles can be witnessed across the globe due to their efficient product storage and distribution while still maintaining demand for beverages and personal care goods.

The paper bottle market is gaining traction and prominence during the assessment years attributed to its contribution to a green environment. Owing to these factors, the paper bottle market share is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

The sales of paper bottles are expected to surge at a remarkable pace due to their usage in the packaging industry. The packaging of semi-solid dosage forms and liquid dosage forms are packaged in these paper bottles to make them intact.

Competitive Landscape

Leading paper bottle manufacturers are gradually moving towards developing effective holistic business frameworks that progressively include environmental, social, and governance business factors which help to drive the incremental growth curve of their packaging businesses.

Stringent government regulations are taken to reduce plastic consumption and surging requirements for biodegradable plastic bottle manufacturers are creating lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in the paper bottle market.

Key manufacturers in the market are increasing their production since paper bottles leave smaller carbon footprints. In addition to that, the demand for paper bottles is expected to surge because they are made of plant-based fiber which makes the material extremely durable and reusable. The prominent factor boosting the paper bottle market size is that it is made up of multiple layers of paperboard or cardboard, which gives it increased robustness by protecting it from damage while being transported.

Paper Bottles Market by Category

By Capacity, Paper Bottles Market is segmented as:

15 ml to 100 ml (Small)

101 ml to 500 ml (Medium)

Above 500 ml (Large)





By Primary Usage, Paper Bottles Market is segmented as:

Everyday

Sports

Others (Travel, etc.)





By End Use Industries, Paper Bottles Market is segmented as:

Water

Beverage Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Personal Care &Cosmetics

Others (Homecare & Toiletries, etc.)

By Region, Paper Bottles Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Paper Bottles Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

TOC continued…!

More Insights into the Paper Bottles Market

The United States is expected to dominate the paper bottles market by holding approximately 30% share of the global revenue. Due to rising environmental concerns, the U.S. market is expected to showcase exponential growth over the forecast period with a stable CAGR of 4.3%.

In developing countries like India, the beverage packaging market has showcased opulent growth recently as per the reports of the Energy and Resources Institute. In the year 2020, the market for food and beverage packaging in India was valued at US$ 33.2 Bn, and it is predicted to extend at a lightening fast pace over the estimation period from 2020 to 206 with a robust CAGR of 9.3%.

