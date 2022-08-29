DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES ANNOUNCES THE INTRODUCTION OF THE EASYFEN MODULAR MICROBE FERTILIZER PRODUCTION SYSTEM

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), announces the Easy FEN Modular Microbe Fertilizer System, utilizing the revolutionary proprietary soil microbe formula (Terreplenish®) is now available for distribution in both the United States and internationally.

The system is essentially a decentralized, fully automatic “Fertilizer Plant in a Box” that can be deployed at rural agricultural co-ops and communities all over the world. The fully automatic system will convert green local waste from each local community into the very valuable Terreplenish liquid fertilizer soil microbe that is then available for local farmers and growers.

For the last 10 years, Cathy Scratch and her partners at Feed Earth Now, LLC (FEN) have been developing a revolutionary, proprietary soil microbe formula (Terreplenish®) from food waste that absorbs plant-available nitrates through absorbing atmospheric N2, and other beneficial microbes that thrive in soils and assist with enhanced plant growth and disease control while releasing tied up legacy phosphorus already in the soil. It is the erosion of this excess tied up phosphorus from the nation’s agriculture and lawn soils that is the root cause of the problem in the Gulf of Mexico “dead zone”. She states “The positive planetary impact of regenerating our soil with microbes from food that no one eats is massive”, and sites a 2021 Washington Post article that says “1/3 of all food in the U.S. gets wasted and that fixing that could help fight climate change”.

Since 2012 Feed Earth Now (FEN) and, Senior Agronomist, Ron Doetch of Solutions in the Land, along with other 3rd parties have completed numerous validation trials on more than 100 different crops, including field crops such as corn, wheat, soybeans, hemp, & cannabis…as well as numerous fruits & vegetables such as strawberries, bananas, blueberries, avocados, & squash. Terreplenish® is USDA certified as well as OMRI listed for organic use.

For field crops, Terreplenish® provides 45-60 lbs of nitrogen credit per acre. Additionally, it also frees up 15lbs of P205 (legacy phosphorous) per acre, while invigorating root growth. Thus, each EasyFEN system can generate 1/3 of the fertilizer needs for 500,000 acres of corn. According to the USDA there are 92 million acres of corn being raised in the US; this means that 184 EasyFEN modules would supply 1/3 of the fertilizer needs for the entire US corn market!

Water retention is also a key benefit. The EasyFEN system has been shown to increase water retention by over 125% - thereby significantly reducing the amount of irrigation needed. Traditional petroleum-based fertilizers tie up much of the phosphorus in the soil and can then wash away. By utilizing the EasyFEN system end-product Terreplenish, the nutrients tied up in the soil are made more easily available to the crops and reduces the excess fertilizer run-off which ends up in our water supplies and the Gulf of Mexico.

As witnessed by recent events, the global economy has a large impact on access to fertilizer. Domestic fertilizer output must greatly increase in order to support the USA’s large agriculture industry. Typical petroleum-based fertilizer production and transportation from large, centralized plants contributes to atmospheric CO2 and higher logistical costs. By placing smaller decentralized plants directly into these rural agricultural communities, we can reduce the cost of logistics while also keeping the cashflow within each community…rather than many miles away to a centralized distributor.

Currently, the fertilizer market is dominated by a few large corporations which divert money away from rural farm economies. Thus, farmers see the bulk of cost increases due to these global issues, while their community sees none of the profit of the fertilizer industry. By deploying smaller, decentralized plants to each rural agricultural co-op such as the EasyFEN system, wealth can be kept within the local community as well as cut down on prices due to greatly reduced logistical costs.

Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of DUTV and Easy Energy Systems, Inc. is also the founder and CEO of Easy Automation, Inc. – the largest provider of Feed and Fertilizer Software and Automation Systems in North America with over 3,000 rural agricultural co-op and large agriculture customers.

As Mark Gaalswyk also recently became the CEO of Digital Utilities, he has created the wholly owned DUTV MN based subsidiary company of Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc. which is now beginning to ramp up manufacturing in Minnesota of the Easy Fen Factory built modular systems to be mass manufactured and available globally.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. also recently announced the execution of an agreement with Feed Earth Now, LLC., a privately owned limited liability company of Skokie, IL., in which, as part of the agreement, DUTV will become the majority shareholder.

As the modules are only the size of a half-sized shipping container, they can simply be placed in existing buildings and ready to run the day they are received. EasyFEN modules are able to be manufactured and deployed very quickly, within 120 days of receipt of order.

The end result is that, unlike most “regenerative agricultural technologies,” that are still only an idea in a lab, the combination of the three companies all coming together will make possible a well-tested regenerative agricultural liquid soil microbial fertilizer product available to the world IMMEDIATELY.

