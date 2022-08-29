NowVertical Group Announces Expansion and User Experience Enhancements to NOW Privacy Platform

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company, is pleased to announce an update to its NOW Privacy (“Privacy”) offering, extending functionality to enhance data search capabilities, out of the box data connections and overall ease of use.



The global data privacy software market is projected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $25.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 40.8%1. Staying in compliance with data privacy regulations and keeping data accurate are two of the biggest concerns facing organizations today. NOW’s Privacy platform is well positioned to continue gaining market share across the banking, healthcare, pharmaceutical and defense industries, building upon existing long-standing leading enterprise customers, including Lloyds Banking Group, Saga, General Electric Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, and Arrow Global.





NOW Privacy’s release V4.5.5 improves data discovery and access with:

Better, more user-friendly search capability

Enhanced connections to Windows file shares

Faster connector development for new data sources and types

“The most recent NOW Privacy release reflects the unique resources we can bring to bear by consolidating powerful technology and teams like former DocAuthority and Exonar Reveal. By empowering customers with the NOW Privacy platform, risk mitigation and compliance become more than a stand-alone process. It becomes a jumping-off point for a vertically intelligent data governance program across an entire data estate,” said Farid Kassam, President of NOW Origin.

The Privacy upgrades enhance its user-friendly dashboard to help organizations discover, solve, and prevent data risk at scale. As a foundational platform, NOW Privacy opens the door to companies, organizations and government bodies looking to harness the power of Vertical Intelligence to build confidence and make bold decisions.

To learn more about NOW Privacy, visit our website at:

www.nowvertical.com/products/now-privacy

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics and VI software and services company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

