US Nuclear to Profit as Japan and Other Countries Make the Shift to Clean Nuclear Energy

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Energy demand and prices are soaring. The world is shifting towards clean energy, so nuclear power is making a strong and long awaited resurgence. US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is ready to capitalize on this opportunity. Uranium stocks are surging and Forbes says nuclear power could cut the world's carbon emissions in half.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his country will restart its idled nuclear plants and will develop next-generation nuclear power reactors in a push to secure stable, clean energy and reduce fossil fuel consumption. Japan plans to extend the operating life of 10 nuclear plants that are currently operating, restart another 17 plants that have been suspended since the Fukushima incident in 2011, and develop new reactors. This is a huge change in policy as Japan had previously been reducing its use of nuclear power.

Other countries including France and India are now planning to build new nuclear power plants to increase energy production, provide a clean source of energy without pollution, and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. Even Germany is considering extending the life of the country’s last three nuclear power plants as it braces for energy shortages this winter due to the Russian crisis. US Nuclear, whose radiation monitoring products are used at uranium mines, nuclear power plants and throughout the fuel cycle, is poised to receive a substantial amount of new business from this welcome resurgence of uranium and nuclear energy.

US Nuclear is a leading manufacturer of commercial radiation monitoring systems and drones for uranium mines, uranium processing plants, nuclear power plants, and nuclear storage sites. US Nuclear offers instrumentation specifically suited for mining applications, such as alpha-beta-gamma continuous air monitors, portal monitors, radon monitors, surface contamination monitors, and wastewater monitors.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

http://usnuclearcorp.com

http://tech-associates.com

http://overhoff.com