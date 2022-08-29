Ikon Science Marks Americas Expansion With New Sales Leadership Appointments

SURBITON, London, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a leading global provider of geoprediction and open subsurface knowledge management software and data services, announced today new sales leadership for the Americas markets as the company continues its robust expansion into the regions.



Dan Tostado will take on the role of Vice President of Sales for Latin America to oversee and grow Ikon Science’s presence within the region. Dan brings three decades of geoscience software and services experience to Latin America along with intense knowledge of our solutions from his previous roles within Ikon Science.

Vadim Khromov also brings 30 years of geoscience software industry experience and expertise to his new role as Vice President of Sales for North America. Prior to joining Ikon Science, Vadim served as Regional Manager for CGG Geoscience’s Moscow office and then as Vice President of Global Sales & Operations.

“Ikon Science sees robust opportunities for growth in the Western Hemisphere,” said Dr. Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. “We look forward to the contributions and positive impact Dan and Vadim will have in their new roles helping customers solve their challenges across the Americas.”

About Ikon Science

For over 20 years, Ikon Science has been a global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery by applying deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com.