Mammoth Freighters Signs Agreement with Aspire MRO to Perform 777 Conversions and Maintenance

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Freighters LLC (“Mammoth”) is pleased to announce the company has signed a multi-year contract with Aspire MRO (“Aspire”) to perform Passenger-to-Freighter conversions and maintenance related work for the Mammoth 777-200LRMF and 777-300ERMF freighter programs. Located at the Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, Aspire’s state-of-the-art facility encompasses 840,000 square feet and provides a total of six widebody production bays, with 777 specific tooling and work platforms.



“We are excited to partner with Aspire for the touch labor and maintenance requirements on our 777 freighter conversion programs. Their experienced leadership team and skilled workforce, combined with an impressive facility will be a win-win situation for both companies,” stated Mammoth’s Senior Vice President of Operations, David Steinmetz. “Mammoth continues to create a centralized US-base of operations, so Aspire is a natural fit for us.”

Mammoth has already secured additional facilities at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport which are being used to accommodate the company’s warehousing, main cargo door assembly, logistics, and kitting requirements.

About Mammoth Freighters LLC

Mammoth Freighters LLC (Mammoth) was founded in December of 2020 by two top cargo conversion program executives – Bill Wagner and Bill Tarpley – specifically to design, develop, convert, and support the development of passenger to freighter conversions. The launch type is the Boeing 777 (both the 200 LR and 300 ER variants). The Mammoth converted 777 is one of the most productive and economical 777 long range freighters in the world.

Mammoth, a Boeing Licensee for the Boeing 777, is developing a global production and conversion site network which will include the Aspire MRO facility as well as additional conversion capacity planned at two other sites around the world.

Mammoth is backed by private investment funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC and its affiliates. Mammoth is based in Orlando, Florida with engineering offices in Escondido, California and Seattle, Washington.

For more information, visit: Mammoth777.com

Contact: Brian C. McCarthy

Vice President Marketing and Sales

+1 772.877.1931

bmccarthy@mammoth777.com