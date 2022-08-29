Functionize Releases a Series of Guides to Help QA Teams Navigate The Different Types of Automated Testing

Walnut Creek, California, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functionize is an intelligent software testing platform that combines the power of machine learning and other AI-based technologies to significantly reduce the time and cost spent creating, executing, and maintaining tests.

Their passionate and expert team has extensive experience working with some of the world’s largest enterprises, helping drive innovation and reach digital transformation goals by alleviating QA bottlenecks with AI-powered testing.

Functionize is dedicated to reconnecting product teams, developers, and quality engineers by enabling all parties to participate in the testing process. Tests run across all browsers and self-heal with UI or structural changes, which allows companies to focus on delivering bug-free software faster and more efficiently.

They have now released a series of comprehensive and informative guides on automated testing, including regression testing to Salesforce testing.

Test Faster and More Efficiently

Automated testing has transformed modern software development and is perfect for tests that are repeatable, business-critical, and repetitive.

Instead of allocating large amounts of time to run manual tests, utilize automated tests allow testing across all browsers and environments that can run anytime in parallel.

Not only does it streamline your entire testing process by allowing you to increase the amount of testing that you can complete, but automated testing also offers these additional benefits:

Improved Scale – Computers have the ability to run tests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, therefore you can run many more tests without having to increase your employees’ working hours or resources.

– Computers have the ability to run tests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, therefore you can run many more tests without having to increase your employees’ working hours or resources. Speed of Delivery – Your team may be under constant pressure to release new apps and features. Automated testing speeds up the process and slashes the time between integrating a new feature and releasing it, giving you a competitive advantage.

– Your team may be under constant pressure to release new apps and features. Automated testing speeds up the process and slashes the time between integrating a new feature and releasing it, giving you a competitive advantage. Streamlined Releases – Traditionally, all testing conducted in software development is usually completed after the product has already been developed. Whereas, if you use automated testing, you can constantly re-test your application during development, making the whole process more efficient and streamlined.

Regression Testing

As software testing involves many testing approaches that each focus on specific uses, parts, or functionalities of the software, one of the most important testing techniques utilized to ensure overall quality is regression testing.

Typically, testing engineers must allocate a lot of time and effort towards regression testing as even the smallest code change can cause significant consequences on the entire testing protocol. Therefore, it is integral to use regression testing to ensure that software gets thoroughly tested after one or multiple code changes to confirm that it still works according to expectations.

Manual regression testing is labor-intensive, time-consuming, and repetitive, and this is why Functionize have added helpful advice on their website on how to swap to automated testing to improve the efficacy of your regression testing.

Salesforce Testing

Functionize features lightning-fast AI-powered no-code test automation that easily accelerates your Salesforce testing, while also:

Rapidly building your end-to-end automation suite – Validate your customizations and integrations with 3rd party apps to ensure they don’t break with future releases.

– Validate your customizations and integrations with 3rd party apps to ensure they don’t break with future releases. Incorporating role-based testing and test data – Functionize helps ensure that your test data remains consistent across integration, while also checking that user permissions match your business use cases.

– Functionize helps ensure that your test data remains consistent across integration, while also checking that user permissions match your business use cases. Supporting transition to Salesforce Lightning – Create tests in minutes using Architect.

