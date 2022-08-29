Welly Disrupts With Over-The-Counter Medicine And Dietary Supplements Free From Parabens, Talc & Synthetic Dyes

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welly Health PBC, the brand that brings happiness and ease to healing, has expanded its offering to include over-the-counter Welly Medicine & Dietary Supplements within the Pain & Fever, Cough & Cold, Digestive, Sleep, Allergy, and Mood categories.



Welly Remedies are shifting the way we approach “sick care” to “self-care” by providing a holistic assortment of proactive and reactive health care products that are science-backed and free from the things you don’t need – synthetic dyes, artificial flavors, talc and parabens.

"With Welly, we have a successful model of consumer-driven innovation. We want to become the leader in health for Millennials by offering solutions that help people get back to a well-lived life,” says Welly Co-Founder Eric Ryan. “With this expansion into Welly Remedies, we want to be the one-stop for well care by offering complete healthcare solutions that are fun and easy to shop.”

Welly Remedies are available now at Target and on getwelly.com.

Pain & Fever Pain & Fever Reliever: Ibuprofen (Ibuprofen 200mg) Pain & Fever Reliever: Acetaminophen (Acetaminophen 500mg)

Digestive Stomach Soother (Bismuth Subsalicylate 262mg) Gas Reducer (Simethicone 250mg) Constipation Clearer (Docusate Sodium 250mg)

Allergy Allergy Symptom Reliever (Diphenhydramine 25mg)

Cough & Cold Daytime Cold & Flu Reliever (Acetaminophen 325mg, Dextromethorphan HBr 10mg, Guaifenesin 200mg, Phenylephrine HCl 5mg) Nighttime Cold & Flu Reliever (Acetaminophen 325mg, Dextromethorphan HBr 15mg, Doxylamine Succinate 6.25mg) Cough Controller (Acetaminophen 325mg, Dextromethorphan HBr 10mg) Sinus Congestion Clearer (Acetaminophen 325mg, Phenylephrine HCl 5mg) Drug Free Daily Immune Supporter (Dietary Supplement) (Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Andrographis)

Sleep Sleep Champ (Diphenhydramine 50mg)



Mood (Dietary Supplement)

Drug Free Chill Champ (Ashwagandha, GABA, L-Theanine, Lemon Balm)



About Welly

Welly was created by Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand Method and dietary supplement brand, OLLY. The brand is now sold in more than 44,000 stores, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger, Meijer, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Amazon and more.

For more information, visit www.GetWelly.com and follow the social conversation on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook - @getwelly #getwelly #bewelly.

